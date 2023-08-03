Iowa DOT accepting applications through October 2 for diesel emission reduction grant

Posted on: August 03, 2023

AMES, Iowa – Aug. 3, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is now accepting grant applications for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Fiscal Year 2023 Diesel Emission Reduction Program (DERA) for diesel fleets in the state of Iowa.

As part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, DERA is designed to achieve significant reductions in diesel emissions among on-road or non-road vehicles and equipment, including school buses, medium- and heavy-duty transit buses and trucks, marine engines, locomotives, and non-road engines, equipment, or vehicles.

Iowa school districts, transit systems, or company fleet managers should go to the DERA grant website to read the program information guide and find out more about the grant process. The website includes a list of previous DERA awards.

Applications are being accepted through Oct. 2, 2023.

The total amount of available DERA funds in Iowa is $1,058,940 which includes a base grant amount of $423,576 and an Environmental Protection Agency incentive bonus of $211,788. In addition, the state is matching that base grant amount with monies from Iowa’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund settlement.

FUNDING SOURCES AMOUNT EPA Base Allocation $423,576 Iowa’s Voluntary Match from VW Settlement Funds $423,576 EPA Matching Incentive Bonus $211,788 Total: $1,058,940

Contact: Jared Smith at 515-239-1713 or [email protected]