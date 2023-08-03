Submit Release
Farivar Appointed to Work Group & Joint Legislative Task Force

OLYMPIA – Rep. Darya Farivar, D-North Seattle, has been appointed to the Language Access Work Group within the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), as well as the Joint Legislative Task Force on Jail Standards within the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).

The Language Access Work Group, created by SB 5304, is tasked with studying and making recommendations to the legislature regarding interpretive service certification policies and programs for limited and non-English-speaking Washingtonians. Often, communities with limited English-speaking skills rely on informal and erroneous interpretation that can result in significant personal consequences.

“The 46th legislative district is home to very diverse communities including many immigrants who have difficulty speaking and understanding English.” said Rep. Farivar. “To complicate matters, these communities frequently face difficulty in accessing interpretation services which can serve as a structural barrier to accessing basic services. The work we achieve on this task force will be a major step in making interpretive services accessible to all Washingtonians.”

The Joint Legislative Task Force on Jail Standards gathers and reviews data on jails in Washington and across the United States to make recommendations to the Legislature regarding state oversight of jails. It also provides recommended policy changes to promote safety and welfare for those involved with the justice system and staff.

When asked about the opportunity to serve on the Joint Legislative Task Force, Rep. Farivar shared that “in jails, we often hear horror stories about overcrowding and dehumanizing practices that compromise an individual’s ability to receive timely access to justice, medical care, or simply provide a safe environment.” She added, “I know that for myself and many of my colleagues, we want to see significant improvements in how the incarceration system operates. This is an important opportunity to hear from those who interact with jails, those who administer current jail standards, people who have been justice involved, and create meaningful change.”


