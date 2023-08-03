Jigsaw Paranormal - New AI Software Created to Make Jigsaw Puzzles More Immersive, Interactive and Rewarding

Jigsaw Paranormal - all three puzzles Piedman's Portal jigsaw puzzle Jigsaw Paranormal launching on Kickstarter

New interactive, scary jigsaw puzzles are set to be the latest craze for horror and paranormal fans as well as millions of puzzlers craving something new.

This is a brand new way for thrill seekers to get their kicks and we can't wait to launch on Kickstarter in September. So far, the response has been incredible!” — Rich Greenwood

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jigsaw Paranormal is a new concept of scary jigsaw puzzles that will go live on Kickstarter in September.

Founder, Rich Greenwood, has developed a series of jigsaw puzzles that come with a new AI software app which is capable of scanning the progress of the jigsaw puzzles and release story content at staged intervals. The result is a new immersive, engaging and rewarding jigsaw puzzle experience. People really enjoy jigsaw puzzles because they get a dopamine hit with every piece they insert and the process of puzzling makes our brains go from "Beta" or awake, to a state of "Alpha" when you are assembling puzzles. The Alpha state is similar to the state we are in when we are dreaming. Mr Greenwood's aim is to make the jigsaw puzzle experience more interactive and engaging by weaving a story into the build process of the puzzle.

In 2014 Mr Greenwood famously caught a ghost on camera in an old pub he used to own, Ye Olde Man and Scythe in Bolton, UK. The video went viral and this made Rich even more interested in paranormal and horror, so much so that he set up a Facebook page called Is This Paranormal. The page posts short videos about supposedly haunted places and the page grew to over 1 million followers pretty quickly. When a genre had to be chosen to launch the story puzzling concept, there was no other choice for Mr Greenwood and Jigsaw Paranormal was born.

There are three story puzzles in series one of Jigsaw Paranormal:

• Piedman’s Portal — an image rich video story about a painting that houses a demon

• Feeding Sabina — an image rich video story about the most feared Romani witch to have ever lived

• What Fear Attracts – An audio podcast about the incredible life of a woman who contacted us via the Is This Paranormal page. It carries a warning that all should hear.

The stories unfold as the jigsaw puzzles are pieced together. The jigsaw puzzles are scary as the player is learning horrific details about the image they are building. This is a brand new paranormal and horror experience as well as a brand new jigsaw puzzle experience.

There are plans to use the new AI software for other puzzle genres, such as for children, mindfulness, mystery, sports as well as others and conversations have started with potential partners.

The attached video describes one of the stories and you can decide if you would be brave enough to complete it.

Jigsaw Paranormal is launching on Kickstarter in September and people can sign up for more information and launch day offers at jigsawparanormal.com

Jigsaw Paranormal - A NEW experience for Paranormal and horror fans around the World.