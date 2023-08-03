Hamilton MVD Office Expanding Services to Include CDL Testing

HAMILTON – To expand driver services offered in Ravalli County, the Motor Vehicle Division’s (MVD) Hamilton office will begin Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) skills testing on September 7 at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds, located at 100 Old Corvallis Road. Customers can schedule their appointment now at https://cars.dojmt.gov.

This is a new service to the Bitterroot area and will support those interested in obtaining a license to drive tractor trailers, buses, or tankers. The MVD’s Hamilton station at 1720 North 1st Street will continue to offer the written portion of the testing.

“We’re always looking to expand services to better serve our customers. The option to complete CDL testing locally will help fill the shortage of truck drivers and provide job opportunities for Montanans,” MVD Administrator Laurie Bakri said.

To obtain a CDL in Montana:

Make an appointment for a CDL knowledge test via https://cars.dojmt.gov and start studying the Montana Commercial Driver License Manual. Obtain a favorable medical examiner certificate. Appear for a testing appointment with required documentation and take written test. If successful, make future skills testing appointment (must hold Commercial Learner’s Permit for a minimum of two weeks). Appear for skills testing appointment. If successful at testing, be upgraded to CDL same day.

For more information regarding commercial vehicle endorsements, fees, medical certification requirements, and more, please visit https://dojmt.gov/driving/commercial-driver-licensing.

Effective November 13, 2023, applicants seeking to obtain a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time will be required to complete Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT). For more information about ELDT requirements and training, visit https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/registration/commercial-drivers-license/entry-level-driver-training-eldt.