Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on nomination of Katie Lane as federal judge for the District of Montana

HELENA – Attorney General Knudsen issued the following statement today regarding President Trump’s nomination of Katie Lane to serve as judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana:

“It is an honor to congratulate Katie on her nomination to serve as the next federal judge in Montana. During her two years in my office as deputy solicitor general, Katie played an integral role in defending Montana’s laws and challenging the Biden administration’s unconstitutional mandates. President Trump could not have made a better pick as I am confident she will bring valuable experience and integrity to the bench and look forward to welcoming her back to the state.”

Previously, Attorney General Knudsen appointed Lane as deputy solicitor general of Montana. She served in that position from May 2021 to March 2023.