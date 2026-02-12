Montana Department of Justice warns of increased carfentanil presence in Billings

BILLINGS – The Montana Department of Justice (MTDOJ) and Billings Police Department (BPD) are warning citizens of the increased presence of the synthetic opioid carfentanil in Yellowstone County.

The Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force recently seized a large amount of dangerous drugs trafficked into Montana from out of state following a tip from a federal partner. The drugs were tested and it was found that a 4,000-pill seizure tested positive for carfentanil. Seizures involving carfentanil typically result in one or two seized pills.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid, used to tranquilize elephants, and is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine. These substances can come in several forms, including powder, blotter paper, tablets, patch, and spray. Some forms can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled.

In 2025, preliminary data shows the Montana State Crime Lab has analyzed 14 different seizures that have tested positive for carfentanil. Of those 14, nine of the seizures were requested from an agency based in Yellowstone County. The Bozeman and Great Falls Police Departments, along with Flathead Tribal Law Enforcement, requested the other three seizures be tested for carfentanil. In May and October, MTDOJ and BPD warned citizens of other large carfentanil seizures.

Do not use any pill or prescription drug you have not been prescribed. If you find pills or substances that you are unsure of do not touch them without the appropriate personal protective equipment. If you believe you have ingested this drug or are suffering from an overdose, contact 9-1-1 immediately.

Signs that may indicate an overdose:

Small constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or loss of consciousness

Slow, shallow breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Pale, blue, or cold skin

Montanans can visit https://dphhs.mt.gov/amdd/naloxone/ to find a location were naloxone, a medicine used to reverse opioid overdoses, is available.

Avoid taking pills from the street, online, or that have not been prescribed to you by a doctor. If you suspect an overdose, call 911 right away. The Good Samaritan Law protects you and the person overdosing from drug possession charges.

Community Resources: