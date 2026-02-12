Attorney General Knudsen leads 15-state effort supporting Trump’s ATF director nominee

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen led a coalition of 15 attorneys general in sending a letter to leaders of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary today urging the confirmation of Robert Cekada as director of the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The letter cites Cekada’s federal law enforcement experience, principled leadership, and familiarity with the Bureau’s operational realities as reasons he should be confirmed to lead the ATF. Cekada currently serves as the ATF’s deputy director and has also served as special agent in charge of the Miami and Baltimore Field Divisions and executive assistant director.

“At a time when the nation faces complex and evolving threats to public safety, ATF requires steady, experienced leadership that can restore confidence, strengthen partnerships, and deliver effective, lawful enforcement. Mr. Cekada brings precisely the background, temperament, and operational expertise currently needed,” Attorney General Knudsen wrote. “His nomination represents an opportunity to move beyond the difficulties of the previous administration and provide ATF with the stable, principled leadership it requires to fulfill its mission effectively.”

Attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and West Virginia also signed onto Knudsen’s letter.

Click here to view the letter.

During the Biden administration, Attorney General Knudsen led coalitions opposing Steven Dettelbach, for his history of anti-gun rights activism, and David Chipman, over his approach to public safety and Americans’ right to keep and bear arms.