Mesa Unified School District, AZ, Grows Partnership with OpenGov to Further Improve Transparency and Efficiency
The District chose OpenGov for a new way to engage the community with interactive transparency and improved communication of current grants.ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with the challenge of time-consuming reporting and a heavy reliance on Excel for data management, Mesa Unified School District was looking for a new way to engage the community with interactive transparency and improved communication of current grants. It selected OpenGov, the leader in cloud software for school districts. Already using OpenGov Procurement, the District knew OpenGov was a partner they could trust.
The District was looking for a remedy for the laborious task of generating multiple reports to gather essential budget information, and the absence of a centralized data access point for internal stakeholders. It needed a solution that could provide easy-to-use dashboards and reports, eliminate dependence on IT for reporting, and enhance budget transparency for external stakeholders. The search ended with OpenGov for grants management and OpenGov Reporting & Transparency, which distinguished themselves with the promise they offered of integrated financial systems and improved reporting.
With the implementation of OpenGov, Mesa Unified School District anticipates major improvements to its operations. The change is set to empower internal stakeholders with immediate access to budget information, thereby improving their efficiency. Further, the integration between financial systems and dashboards is expected to save time, reduce manual data entry errors, and enrich community engagement by offering interactive transparency. This innovative approach signifies the District's commitment to elevating its financial management to a new level of efficiency and openness.
Mesa Unified School District joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here