Town of Johnston, RI, Gets Rid of Paper and Takes Permitting Online with OpenGov

RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Struggling with cumbersome paper processes and tedious manual data entry, the Town of Johnston, RI was in dire need of a transformation. After thoughtful research, the Town's committee found its answer in OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for local government.The Town of Johnston, a bustling municipality in Rhode Island, had been dealing with the inefficiencies of outdated, paper-based procedures. The search for an integrated solution prioritized the elimination of departmental silos and the automation of permitting and licensing tasks. The committee was drawn to OpenGov Permitting & Licensing due to its flexible functionality and potential to unify and simplify its operations.With the upcoming implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town of Johnston anticipates a significant upgrade in its permitting and licensing processes. The change will enable automated, efficient workflows, significantly reducing the time spent on manual tasks and enhancing inter-departmental coordination. Further, the State of Rhode Island will fund the first year of operation, making this initiative a cost-effective solution for the Town's needs.The Town of Johnston, RI, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.