City of Northampton, MA, Revamps Permitting and Licensing Process with OpenGov

Staff at the City of Northampton were looking for a new permitting and licensing solution. OpenGov was the answer.

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Realizing that its current permitting and licensing system was inadequate and failed to meet its needs, the City of Northampton sought a more effective solution. After exhaustive research, the City chose OpenGov , a leading cloud software provider for local government known for its purpose-built solutions.Northampton, a vibrant and bustling city in Massachusetts, was struggling with its current permitting and licensing system. In the quest for a solution that could efficiently manage its permitting and licensing needs, the City was looking for software that was user-friendly for both applicants and internal stakeholders. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the top choice due to its flexible capabilities, dedicated customer support, and promise of providing a solution that works.The City of Northampton is excited about the transformation of its permitting and licensing processes that OpenGov Permitting & Licensing will enable. The change is expected to address the City's needs effectively, allowing for a streamlined and integrated approach to its operations. Additionally, with a more reliable software in place, the City is optimistic about enhancing efficiency and streamlining its processes in the area of permitting and licensing.The City of Northampton, MA, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.