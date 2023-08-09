SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Signature Payments For Global Distribution of Payment Solutions

SCCG Partners with Signature Payments

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV - SCCG Management, a recognized leader with over 30+ years of expertise in the gambling industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Signature Payments. Together, they are committed to providing cutting-edge payment solutions for player pay-in and pay-out across various sectors including Sportsbook, DFS, Skilled Gaming, Sweepstakes, Lottery, and Horse racing in the U.S. and broad international markets. With a vast array of services beyond merely payment gateway solutions, this collaboration aims to reshape the payment experience in the gaming industry. SCCG Management's global presence in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America further fortifies this alliance, promising unparalleled reach and impact.

The collaboration between SCCG Management and Signature Payments is expected to create a synergy that benefits not only SCCG's clients but also extends to SCCG's vast network of operators across the globe. Signature Payments' 26-year expertise in supporting high-risk merchants, innovative solutions in payment processing, chargeback reduction, and fraud detection align with SCCG's mission to enhance the gaming industry worldwide. By distributing Signature Payments' services through its well-established channels, SCCG intends to open new opportunities for various gaming platforms and operators.

Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, Stephen Crystal, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "This strategic partnership with Signature Payments is a tremendous step forward in our commitment to enhancing the gaming experience across the globe. Signature's profound understanding of the high-risk environments of our industry and their sustainable, expert solutions align perfectly with our goals. Together, we'll work towards providing an even more secure and efficient payment experience for the gambling industry”

Lana Lagow, Signature Payment's Channel Manager - iGaming and Gambling, also emphasized the collaboration's potential, stating, "We are super excited about our partnership with Steve Crystal and the SCCG Management team to expand Signature Payment’s market access to the U.S. and Global iGaming industry.”

The partnership promises to bring to the forefront Signature Payments' unique offerings, sensitive to the specialized needs of online casino-related businesses. By providing alternative solutions to processors like Paypal, Square, and Stripe, they cater to the complex requirements of the gaming industry, furthering the goal of sustainable business growth.

ABOUT SIGNATURE PAYMENTS

Signature Payments has supported high risk merchants for over 26 years and provides payment gateway services and payment solutions for player pay in and pay out across Sportsbook, DFS, Skilled Gaming, Sweepstakes, Lottery, and Horse racing in the U.S. and broad international markets.

https://www.signaturepayments.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

