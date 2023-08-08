LG Resources Introduces Efficient Merchant Processing Solutions

LG Resources has launched a new merchant processing offering with low rates, integrated gateway solutions, and world-class customer support.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LG Resources, a cost-saving employer solutions provider, is excited to announce its new merchant processing offering. This new offering includes low rates, contactless payment tools, fully integrated gateways, and expert technical support.

With LG Resources’ merchant processing solutions, businesses can process electronic payments securely anytime, anywhere. The technology supports many payment methods, including the following:

- Credit cards

- Debit cards

- Mobile wallets

- Online payments

Clients will enjoy competitive rates and effective support. LG Resources plans to ensure that support is always available to address client concerns.

The new offering includes tools that can support brick-and-mortar or mobile locations as well as e-commerce. LG Resources can help businesses get started with mobile card readers, POS integration, virtual terminals, mobile app payments, and more.

LG Resources’ fully integrated gateway solutions will help clients simplify payment processing. With an integrated gateway, companies can manage mobile payments, recurring billing, electronic invoicing, online shopping carts, and EMV-integrated terminals — all in one place. This streamlined approach may help with operational efficiency.

With these cutting-edge merchant processing solutions, LG Resources empowers businesses to thrive in the age of mobile and digital payments. To learn more about these innovative payment solutions or to schedule a demo, visit https://lgresources.com/featured-solutions/merchant-processing.

About LG Resources

LG Resources is an employer solutions provider that aims to help clients save money and improve operational efficiency. Established as a staffing agency in Utah, the company now offers a vast range of services to help businesses throughout the lower 48 states. LG Resources is committed to helping employers do more of the work that matters.