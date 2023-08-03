Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: U.S. Job Growth Signals Robust Market for Wellness Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. private-sector employment jumped by a staggering 324,000 in July, well surpassing forecasts, payroll processor ADP announced.
This growth, especially in areas that reflect a strong consumer market, signifies a golden opportunity for the wellness and nutraceutical industry, including companies like Nutritional Products International (NPI).
The increase, mainly in the leisure, hospitality, warehousing, and transportation sectors, shows that businesses are hiring to keep up with the rising demand for services. Even though manufacturers shed 36,000 jobs, small and medium-sized firms did most of the hiring. The growth in sectors recovering from the pandemic and the shift to more online shopping reflect a robust market that companies like NPI can leverage.
Gould, a global marketing guru, views these developments positively, expressing that the economy's health and a strong labor market create an excellent environment for NPI's unique retail distribution approach.
“This report is good news for our industry. The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform I developed streamlines the importation, distribution, and promotion of brands. It's never been a better time to penetrate the U.S. market,” said Gould.
NPI has successfully helped brands navigate complex market conditions, aligning with the rising demand in various sectors.
The latest ADP numbers provide a positive picture of the U.S. economy's direction, offering clues to consumer behaviors that companies like NPI can capitalize on. As industries such as travel, dining, and online shopping continue to thrive, the demand for wellness products is likely to grow, making this an opportune moment for companies in the sector.
For more information, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds
Kayla Zadel
