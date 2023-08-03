Top 3 Prevalent Malware from ANY.RUN: Q2 2023

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a cloud interactive sandbox for malware analysis, has released a Top 3 Prevalent Malware of Q2 2023 in their blog.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐐𝟐 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑

Q2 malware trends report showed that RATs and loaders were once again at the forefront of cyber threats, with RAT usage displaying an increase of 12.8% quarter over quarter.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝟐 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑

𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭. And it’s usage increased by 80.2% in Q2 2023, jumping from 1895 detections to 3415.

𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭. This RAT saw a marginal decrease of 1.2% quarter over quarter. It was spotted in ANY.RUN 1368 times in Q2 and 1385 times in Q1 2023.

𝐧𝐣𝐑𝐀𝐓, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟑. It has seen an increase in usage by 4.2% in Q2 2023 with 1096 detections in Q1 and 1142 — in Q2

