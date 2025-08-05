ANY.RUN Releases Connector for Microsoft Sentinel to Deliver Real-Time Threat Intelligence on Emerging Malware

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence, is thrilled to announce a connector for Microsoft Sentinel, empowering Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) with actionable, real-time threat intelligence feeds.

TI Feeds deliver high-fidelity Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) directly into Microsoft Sentinel via the STIX/TAXII, which helps organizations to detect and respond to emerging cyberthreats faster and more effectively.

𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞-𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐈𝐎𝐂𝐬

ANY.RUN’s Threat Intelligence (TI) Feeds provide malicious IPs, domains, and URLs extracted from live sandbox analyses, updated every two hours. Unlike traditional post-incident reports, these feeds offer fresh, high-confidence IOCs derived from real-time attack detonations across 15,000 organizations worldwide.

The connector for MS Sentinel requires no complex setups or custom scripts, making it accessible and efficient for security teams.

Key Benefits:

● 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐩: Connect ANY.RUN’s TI Feeds to Microsoft Sentinel using a custom API key and the native TAXII connector, ensuring a plug-and-play experience.

● 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Leverage Sentinel’s playbooks, powered by Azure Logic Apps, to automate actions like blocking malicious IPs, reducing manual workload and accelerating response times.

● 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲: Utilize existing Sentinel infrastructure without additional costs, minimizing financial and operational risks from undetected threats.

● 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭: Each IOC is enriched with links to threat analyses in ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox, enabling deeper investigations and custom rule creation.

● 𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐍𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞: Expert pre-processing ensures near-zero false positives, saving valuable time for SOC teams.

𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬

ANY.RUN’s TI Feeds give SOCs and MSSPs a competitive edge by delivering fresh, actionable intelligence to detect and mitigate threats before they cause harm. This enhances Sentinel’s analytics, allowing security teams to visualize threats, prioritize incidents, and streamline triage processes.

Automated correlation with logs from EDR systems, network equipment, and other sources ensures rapid alert generation and response, reducing Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) and preventing costly breaches.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲

Security teams can start leveraging ANY.RUN’s TI Feeds in Microsoft Sentinel with a simple setup process. By accessing the Threat Intelligence TAXII connector in their Sentinel workspace, teams can configure IOC ingestion and unlock powerful threat detection capabilities.

The detailed setup instructions and more information on the connector are available on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a leading cybersecurity platform trusted by over 500,000 professionals and 15,000 organizations worldwide. Its interactive sandbox and threat intelligence solutions enable security teams to analyze threats in real-time, gain actionable insights, and respond faster to advanced threats. With a mission to simplify and accelerate incident response, ANY.RUN continues to innovate and empower the global cybersecurity community.

