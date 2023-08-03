Power Diary Receives 16 Awards in G2 Summer 2023 Reports
Power Diary wins 16 awards in G2's Summer 2023 Reports, including honors in Medical Practice Management, Physical Therapy, and Mental Health.
We're thrilled to receive this recognition from G2, we work hard to provide a practice management system that helps healthcare professionals manage their practices more efficiently and effectively!”SALT LAKE CITY , UT, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Diary announced today that their health practice management software has achieved multiple recognitions by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.
In G2's Summer 2023 Reports, Power Diary was named in multiple categories for a total of 16 awards, including Momentum Leader (Medical Practice Management, Physical Therapy and Mental Health), Best Estimated ROI (Mental Health and Medical Practice Management), High Performer: Small Business (Physical Therapy and Mental Health), and Fastest Implementation (Medical Practice Management). Additionally, Power Diary was recognised as Users Most Likely to Recommend (Mental Health), and "Users Love Us", among others.
"We're thrilled to receive this recognition from G2, as it reflects positive feedback and our customers' trust in our product," said Damien Adler, co-founder and Head of Customer Success at Power Diary. "We work hard to provide a practice management system that helps healthcare professionals manage their practices more efficiently and effectively. This, combined with our recent ISO 27001 certification for information security management, confirms that we're on the right track to continue delivering the best possible service to our customers."
This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the report-related questions featured in the G2 review form. For inclusion in a report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.
"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."
To learn more about what real users have to say about Power Diary, visit G2's Power Diary review page.
ABOUT POWER DIARY
Power Diary is the online practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), custom treatment note templates, client database, waiting list, client invoicing, an online booking portal, 2-way SMS chat, and a lot more!
Power Diary is designed specifically for health clinics. Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler, and more rewarding. Clients range from sole practitioners through to large, multi-location practices.
Danielle Hopkinson
Power Diary
+1 234-224-2782
danielle.hopkinson@powerdiary.com
