Zanda Launches Major Client Portal Upgrades Expanding Customization and Control for Health Practices

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zanda, a leading provider of practice management software for allied health practices, today announced a major upgrade to its client portal, introducing expanded customization options, improved navigation, and new tools that streamline communication between practices and their clients. These enhancements give practices greater control over what clients can access, while elevating the overall client experience.Zanda’s mission is to make practice management easy and enjoyable and these upgrades help health practices provide clients with a professional portal that reinforces Zanda as one of the most comprehensive and configurable practice management platforms in the allied health industry.The upgraded client portal allows practices to decide exactly which features are visible to clients, including online bookings, invoices, forms, and a brand-new waitlist request page. For example, practices that don’t offer online booking can still use the portal to share invoices and forms, collect payments, and receive waitlist submissions - making the portal valuable for every type of allied health business.“The new branding options are giving health practices more professional self-service options for their clients, and further updates are on the way,” said Damien Adler, Zanda Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success. “We have exciting plans for the future of the client portal, including appointment rescheduling and service filtering by location and practitioner.”Newly released client portal features include:- Enhanced Branding Options: Upload a logo, apply brand colors, and add a custom header image for a polished, professional client experience.- New Portal Forms Page: A dedicated hub where clients can view, submit, and download forms, with full practice control over which forms appear.- New Waitlist Requests: Clients can now add themselves to a practice’s waitlist directly from the portal.- Google Analytics Integration: Gain insights into how clients find and engage with your client portal.- Updated Portal Access Settings: Practices can independently enable or disable online bookings, invoice viewing (including payments and downloads), accepting waitlist requests, and the new forms page.- Improved User Interface: The portal settings area now includes clearer labels and tooltips for easier configuration.- Enhanced Home Page Interface: A redesigned client login and registration experience featuring a cleaner layout and more intuitive flows.Together, these updates provide a more flexible, fully featured client portal that helps practices offer a smoother, more professional experience while reducing administrative workload.For additional details or to explore the new client portal features inside your account, visit the Zanda Knowledge Base.About ZandaZanda is a complete practice management system for health practices founded by brothers Damien and Paul Adler. Zanda is consistently ranked globally among the top five medical practice management systems on G2.com. The company has operations in the US, UK, and Australia, and is trusted by over 40K users in over 20 countries, ranging from sole practitioners to large, multi-location clinics. Zanda is committed to its mission to make health practice management easy and enjoyable.

