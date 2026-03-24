Zanda Named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards as AI Transforms Private Healthcare Practices

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Practice management platform recognized among the Top 50 Healthcare Products, Top 50 Software Products in APAC, Australia & New Zealand

This recognition reflects the real-world impact Zanda is having on practices every day.” — Damien Adler

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zanda , the all-in-one practice management platform for allied health professionals, has been recognized in multiple categories of the 2026 Best Software Awards from G2 , the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition comes at a time when AI-powered tools are rapidly reshaping how private healthcare practices operate.Zanda was named to the following lists:- Top 50 Healthcare Products- Top 50 Software Products in APAC- Top 50 Software Products in Australia & New ZealandIn addition, Zanda earned multiple recognitions in G2’s Spring Reports, including:- Best Usability (Small Business)- Momentum Leader- Leader (Small Business)- Leader- Users Love Us“This recognition reflects the real-world impact Zanda is having on practices every day,” said Damien Adler, Co-Founder of Zanda and registered psychologist. “Our mission has always been to simplify the business side of healthcare so practitioners can focus on delivering exceptional care to their clients.”The recognition comes as healthcare practices increasingly turn to AI-powered tools to reduce administrative workload and improve efficiency. Zanda has introduced a growing suite of built-in AI capabilities designed specifically for allied health professionals, including automated note transcription, AI-powered documentation refinement, client communication assistance, and real-time practice insights.Early adopters are already seeing meaningful time savings, particularly in clinical documentation, where practitioners can reduce time spent on notes by more than 60 percent.Zanda provides an all-in-one platform designed specifically for allied health practices, bringing together scheduling, telehealth, clinical documentation, billing, automated communications, AI, and reporting into a single, seamless system. By eliminating the need for multiple tools, Zanda helps practitioners streamline operations and reclaim valuable time.The recognition highlights Zanda’s continued growth and strong user satisfaction across global markets, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the broader Asia-Pacific region.“The voices of practitioners are what guide how Zanda continues to evolve,” Adler added. “We’re incredibly grateful to the professionals who trust Zanda and share their experiences.”The G2 Best Software Awards evaluate software products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on verified customer satisfaction scores and market presence metrics.This recognition reinforces Zanda’s commitment to helping practitioners streamline their operations, reduce administrative workload, and build thriving practices around the world—powered by smarter, more intuitive technology.About ZandaZanda is a complete practice management system for health practices founded by brothers Damien and Paul Adler. Zanda is consistently ranked globally among the top five medical practice management systems on G2.com. The company has operations in the US, UK, and Australia, and is deployed by over 40K users in over 23 countries, ranging from sole practitioners to large, multi-location clinics. Zanda is committed to its mission to make health practice management easy and enjoyable.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

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