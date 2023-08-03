Closure Planned for Interstate 229 Southbound Off-ramp at Cliff Avenue

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Motorists should be aware that a closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, on the Interstate 229 southbound off-ramp at Cliff Avenue (exit 4).

Weather dependent, this work will require the off-ramp closure to remain in place through Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The project will repair the concrete surfacing at the exit ramp that was damaged by recent excessive heat.

This construction work is part of a larger project to repair various concrete pavements in the Sioux Falls area. The prime contractor on this nearly $1 million project is Dakota Contracting Corporation of Sioux Falls, SD.

