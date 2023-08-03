Submit Release
Closure Planned for Interstate 229 Southbound Off-ramp at Cliff Avenue

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

Contact:  Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Motorists should be aware that a closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, on the Interstate 229 southbound off-ramp at Cliff Avenue (exit 4).

Weather dependent, this work will require the off-ramp closure to remain in place through Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The project will repair the concrete surfacing at the exit ramp that was damaged by recent excessive heat.

This construction work is part of a larger project to repair various concrete pavements in the Sioux Falls area. The prime contractor on this nearly $1 million project is Dakota Contracting Corporation of Sioux Falls, SD.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

