Media Advisory: Open House Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Maryland State Police Aviation Division In Frederick

August 3, 2023

(FREDERICK, MD) – The Maryland State Police invites all ages to an open house to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Aviation Division in Frederick County on August 5, 2023, at the Frederick Municipal Airport.

Join the Maryland State Police, United States Park Police, Frederick Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and other area law enforcement and emergency services agencies for a family fun event. Food trucks will be on site for the duration of the event.

WHAT: OPEN HOUSE/50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF TROOPER 3 AVIATION

WHEN: SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2023 FROM 9AM – 2PM

WHERE: FREDERICK MUNICIPAL AIRPORT

411 AVIATION WAY

FREDERICK, MARYLAND

PARKING: Various parking locations will be available. Follow signs.

Contact: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov