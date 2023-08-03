VARStreet rolls out significant updates to its VAR business management software
VARStreet has recently rolled out a series of significant updates on its VAR platform, aiming to enhance usability and elevate user experience.
VARStreet Inc. is a prominent business management platform provider catering to IT and office supplies Value-Added Resellers (VARs) in the United States and Canada. The platform offers an extensive product catalog from over 45+ IT and office supplies distributors, such as Ingram Micro, Techdata, Synnex, BlueStar, Scansource, SP Richards, Essendant, and more. VARs utilize this platform to create advanced sales quotations, day to day CRM needs and also establish their B2B eCommerce store.
As a part of its regular platform update, VARStreet has introduced new features to the platform based on the feedback received from multiple users. The latest updates on the platform include integration with three new distributors, viz., ADI Global, Waxie and TelQuest International. This will allow VARStreet customers to auto-import their product catalogs from the distributors into their VARStreet application. Apart from these, VARStreet also introduced live price and availability checks for Scansource distributor and a new utility that allows Synnex quotations to be directly imported into the VARStreet quoting application.
Enhancements have also been made to the new stores built on the latest technology. Users can now hide transactions on the store and set product quantities of quote non-editable, alongside the introduction of the 'user group' feature for better store management.
Furthermore, VARStreet has expanded its offerings into the IT services sector, introducing the new maintenance and renewal module in its Back Office application, complemented by a dedicated dashboard for daily business insights.
Among the highly requested additions in this release is the ability for sales representatives to conduct price comparisons with third-party sites like Amazon, CDW, Dell, Staples, etc. directly within the quoting process.
The release also includes multiple smaller enhancements and bug fixes to improve overall platform performance and user experience.
Shiv Agarwal, VP Sales, VARStreet Inc., said, "We are delighted to unveil these platform enhancements to our valued users. This represents a significant milestone for us as it has positively impacted all aspects of the application, from Quoting and E-Commerce to CRM and Catalog functionalities. We remain committed to expanding our offerings in the IT services domain, with a focus on delivering even greater value to our esteemed customers. Currently, we are diligently working on substantial updates in the IT services, and we eagerly anticipate their forthcoming rollout and announcement."
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet platform has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
