Mary Parker Foundation's Family Fun Fest Presents a Day of Fun Hosted by UniverSoul Circus Ringmaster Casual Cal
We are delighted to host the Third Annual Family Fun Fest, and this year's event is set to be our most remarkable one yet”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mary Parker Foundation is thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited Third Annual Family Fun Fest, a celebration of community, family, and joy. This exciting event is free to the public and scheduled to take place on August 6, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, at Junction2800 located at 2800 Campbellton Road SW Atlanta, Ga 30311.
— Mary Parker
Family Fun Fest has quickly become a community tradition for families and individuals, and this year's installment promises to exceed all expectations. The foundation has worked tirelessly to curate a day filled with activities that cater to all ages, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.
Attendees can look forward to an incredible lineup of games, prizes, backpacks, workshops, and so much more. From the KeyLyme Experience Band, the Silver Steppers to words of encouragement from Bruno Mars Trumpeter and Silk Sonic Band Member, Jimmy King, the event will have something to entertain and delight visitors of all ages. Prizes galore will be up for grabs, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.
The Mary Parker Foundation is committed to supporting education and learning. As part of their mission to empower the youth, the foundation will be giving away backpacks filled with essential school supplies to help students kickstart the upcoming academic year with confidence.
The highlight of the Family Fun Fest will undoubtedly be the appearance of the legendary Universal Soul Circus ringmaster, Casual Cal. A true master of entertainment, Casual Cal's dynamic presence and engaging persona have earned him a special place in the hearts not only in the community, but also of audiences worldwide. His hosting of the event is sure to elevate the festivities to new heights, promising an unforgettable experience for all.
For more information and updates about the event, please visit mpfatl.org or follow us on social media @maryparkerfoundation.
About Mary Parker Foundation:
The Mary Parker Foundation, based in Atlanta, GA, is a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to making a positive impact in the community. Founded with a vision to uplift and empower individuals with operate within three pillars – educational, entrepreneurship and community engagement. With a passion for service and a strong commitment to the well-being of Atlanta's residents, the foundation continues to make a profound difference in the lives of many, fostering a brighter and more inclusive future for the entire community.
