Highlights from Construction Links Network - August 3, 2023
The latest construction and building news, blogs, case studies, whitepapers, webinars and videos - shared by industry peersSUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
Welcome to this edition of the Round Up News Magazine published by Construction Links Network.
Top videos this week include a preview of the upcoming Commercial UAV Expo which is being held in Las Vegas on September 5 - 6. This trade show and conference focuses on the integration and operation of commercial UAS in select vertical markets including construction, infrastructure, mining, aggregates and more. Construction Links Network has been a media partner for this event since the beginning.
The second top video is the latest flyover update for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. This video covers the Canadian side of the bridge construction as of July 2023.
Content shares from members this week include:
• Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) changes name to Association for Smarter Homes & Buildings (ASHB)
• Benefits of Workplace Ergonomic Assessments
• Ask the Experts: Pre-Construction Trends & Challenges, and How TECH can help
• Sale Continued – 15% off Solar Skids
• The Utility Expo’s Tips to Stay Cool in the Summer Heat
• Unleashing Efficiency: OnTraccr’s Customizable Construction Workflow Automation Software
• More Lowe’s stores set to convert to the RONA+ banner
Make sure to also check out ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 18. This blog series offers in-depth coverage of the most important developments in construction technology. Whether you’re interested in the latest software platforms, the newest building materials, or the cutting-edge research shaping the future of the industry, you’ll find it all here.
We invite companies and organizations that regularly create blogs, podcasts, webinars and videos to learn how to "get more eyes" on digital content.
Join your peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to your in-box every Thursday morning.
