Inspect Point Acquires FormLink Systems: Expanding Industry Leadership and Enhancing Customer Solutions
Inspect Point, a leading provider of dedicated fire protection software solutions, announces its acquisition of FormLink Systems.
We are excited to welcome the FormLink team and believe that their expertise and customer-centric approach will greatly complement our own.”TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspect Point, the leading provider of dedicated fire protection software solutions, is excited to announce its acquisition of FormLink Systems, a well-established player in the fire protection industry. This strategic move will further solidify Inspect Point's position as an industry leader while enhancing its ability to serve a broader range of fire protection professionals with innovative and efficient solutions.
— Padraic Doyle
Inspect Point and FormLink Systems have long shared a common vision of empowering fire protection professionals with the tools they need to streamline their workflow and ensure safety and compliance. With a shared commitment to excellence and innovation, both brands are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences and ensuring that fire protection professionals have the best-in-class tools to optimize their operations.
CEO Padraic Doyle expressed his enthusiasm for this pivotal moment, stating, "The acquisition of FormLink Systems is a significant milestone for Inspect Point and a remarkable opportunity to extend our reach and impact within the fire protection industry. We are excited to welcome the FormLink team and believe that their expertise and customer-centric approach will greatly complement our own. We look forward to continuing to serve FormLink customers while improving and expanding the Inspect Point platform."
Inspect Point and FormLink Systems will continue to operate as separate products. Customers of both companies can expect uninterrupted service, ongoing support, and access to even more comprehensive features and capabilities in the future.
About Inspect Point:
Inspect Point is a cloud-based solution that supports Fire & Life Safety professionals in their mission to make the world a safer place. The web-based backend and a powerful mobile application enable companies to run their entire business from inspection to collection with one platform. Featuring a library of built-in NFPA & UL-C templates, Inspect Point is the most comprehensive inspection platform on the market today. As technology advances, Inspect Point will be there to support the fire protection industry every step of the way. inspectpoint.com
About FormLink Systems:
FormLink Systems has been a trusted name in the fire protection industry, providing a comprehensive inspection platform that supports various aspects of fire protection services. Their commitment to customer success and continuous improvement has made them a trusted source for businesses seeking reliable solutions to manage their fire protection inspection process.
Chadwick Macferran
Inspect Point
+1 (855) 512-8783
email us here