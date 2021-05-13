Inspect Point Hires Fire Protection Industry Veteran Chris Sharp to Business Development Team
Fire protection inspection software company, Inspect Point, hires industry expert as VP of Business Development.
Chris brings an incredible knowledge base and perspective that will promote the use of our platform within different market segments.”TROY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspect Point is pleased to announce the addition of fire protection industry veteran, Chris Sharp, to their Business Development team. Chris brings over 20 years of sales and business development leadership experience working in product manufacturing and distribution roles with both Viking Group, Inc. and Tyco Fire Protection Products. Chris’ Inspect Point title is VP of Business Development.
— Drew Slocum
Prior to joining Inspect Point, Chris served as the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Viking Group, Inc. Sharp has a stellar reputation as a creative "thought-leader" with an excellent mind for business, and a desire to do whatever it takes to exceed customer expectations. Chris holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee.
Drew Slocum, Co-founder and VP of Strategy for Inspect Point said, “Understanding the fire protection industry is critical with driving new ideas and implementing new technologies. Chris brings an incredible knowledge base and perspective that will promote the use of our platform within different market segments. His ideas and professionalism will help our partners grow their experience with Inspect Point and transform how fire protection gets done.”
About Inspect Point: Inspect Point is a fire protection platform for Inspection and Service used by service contractors and facility managers. Our tools help companies manage their inspections, proposals and dispatching seamlessly through a web portal and mobile App. Featuring a library of built-in NFPA templates, Inspect Point was created by industry insiders for the fire industry. As technology advances in fire protection, Inspect Point will be there every step of the way.
Joanne Brown
Inspect Point
+1 518-495-4206
joanne@inspectpoint.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn