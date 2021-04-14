INSPECT POINT TO EXHIBIT/ SPEAK AT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FIRE EQUIPMENT DISTRIBUTORS (NAFED) SHOWS & PODCAST LIVE
Inspect Point's Fire Protection Podcast will be the first podcast to broadcast live from the trade show floor!
NAFED is a tremendous organization and this will be the first live podcast from the trade-show floor. We are very excited to chat with some industry leaders live.”TROY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Inspect Point announced that they will be exhibiting at both upcoming National Association of Fire Equipment Distributors (NAFED) Conferences & Expos. The Conferences & Expos are June 3 - 4, in Las Vegas, NV. and June 23 - 24 in Atlantic City, NJ. The Fire Protection Podcast, created and hosted by Inspect Point’s cofounder, and VP of Business Development, Drew Slocum, will be podcasting live from both Conferences & Expos.

The NAFED exhibit is designed to provide a showcase of products and services either specifically designed for or customarily used in the fire equipment industry. The Conference portion consists of two days of presentations and events, sharing intelligence and information regarding fire codes, fire equipment, and pertinent topics in fire protection and life safety. Inspect Point, will be presenting and debuting new features at both the Las Vegas and the Atlantic City Conferences.
The Fire Protection Podcast dives deep into topics of the fire protection industry. Fire alarm, sprinkler, suppression, extinguishers and other life safety systems are discussed. Leaders from all over the world talk about new technologies and processes that are helping improve the fire safety community. Drew Slocum will be podcasting live from both Conferences & Expos. Some guests will be scheduled, and others will be interviewed on the fly. There is always so much to cover, as Drew also helps run the NY Fire Sprinkler Contractors’ Association as Executive Director, getting involved with contractors, the FDNY and other local jurisdictions.
The membership and fire safety and protection industry itself is extremely forward thinking and very focused on the future of the industry. Much as the crisis in creating the next generation of manufacturing workers, the crisis in creating the next generation of workers in fire and life safety protection is just as serious.
“NAFED is a tremendous organization that I was introduced to early in my fire protection career. It allowed me to learn more about the industry from the tradition training presentation. You are able to interact with the Fire Equipment Distributors and manufacturers much easier and get a hands-on feel. This will be the first live podcast from the tradeshow floor and we are very excited to chat with some industry leaders around the industry.”
About Inspect Point: Inspect Point is a fire protection platform for Inspection and Service used by service contractors and facility managers. Our tools help companies manage their inspections, proposals and dispatching seamlessly through a web portal and mobile App. Featuring a library of built-in NFPA templates, Inspect Point was created by industry insiders for the fire industry. As technology advances in fire protection, Inspect Point will be there every step of the way.
About NAFED: The National Association of Fire Equipment Distributors (NAFED) is a trade association serving companies that sell, distribute, and service fire equipment. Nearly all of our members sell and service portable fire extinguishers in addition to a full range of fire protection services including the installation and/or maintenance of pre-engineered kitchen systems, industrial systems, fire alarms, security systems, sprinklers, fire hose and standpipes, and emergency and exit lighting. You can find NAFED members working in commercial, industrial, and residential settings making buildings safe and giving individuals the tools they need to fight early-stage fires.
