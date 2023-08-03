Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe 2023 – Less Than Two Months To Go

Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe 2033 - 2 months to go

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, August 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Save the date and get ready for one of the most anticipated events in the tech and cyber community – Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe! This year’s expo will take place on 26-27 September at the renowned RAI Amsterdam, bringing together over 6,000 attendees from around the globe to explore the latest trends and innovations in the ever-evolving cybersecurity and cloud industry.The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe 2023 promises an action-packed agenda, featuring renowned industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators who will share invaluable insights on the challenges and opportunities shaping the digital landscape. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain knowledge from top-notch speakers, panel discussions, and in-depth presentations, making it an unparalleled learning experience. Some of our incredible speakers include:– Sunette Runhaar, Head of the Global Insider Threat Program – Uber– René Pluis, Global Cyber Security Remediation Manager – Philips– Maikel Ninaber, Director, Cyber and Intelligence (C&I) – Mastercard– TJ Mead, Technology Continuity Program Manager – Netflix– Martin Sandren, IAM Product Lead – IKEAAnd many more!Find out more about our speakers here: https://cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/europe/ speakers/“The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo will be an unparalleled experience for attendees, featuring keynote presentations, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and an extensive exhibition floor with top companies “, said Olivia Reid, Head of Operations at TechEx Events.The exhibition floor will be a mesmerising showcase of the most advanced technologies, products, and services from top-tier companies and emerging start-ups. Attendees can expect to witness live demos, product launches, and exclusive previews of revolutionary cyber security and cloud solutions.But that’s not all! The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe 2023 promises an extraordinary networking experience, with ample opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals, forge new partnerships, and explore business opportunities that extend beyond the expo floor.Key Highlights of Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe 2023:– Engaging Speaker Agenda: Gain insights from top industry leaders, executives, and visionaries shaping the future of cyber security and cloud technologies. Find more information about our Speaker Agenda here: https://cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/europe/track/day-1-paid-enterprise-security/ – Cutting-Edge Exhibitions: Experience live demos and witness the unveiling of the latest products and services from top global tech companies. Explore our Exhibitors list here: https://cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/europe/exhibitors/ – Networking Opportunities: Build valuable connections with peers, potential partners, and customers within the thriving tech ecosystem. You can see more details about our Networking Party here: https://cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/europe/networking-party/ – Industry Insights: Get ahead of the curve with in-depth panel discussions, and sessions focused on the latest trends and challenges in the industry.– Specialists Content: Immerse yourself in thought-provoking sessions that explore the future of digital security and cloud computing.The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe 2023 aims to elevate the standards of cyber security and cloud technologies, bringing together the brightest minds and fostering collaboration across the industry.Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the future of cyber security and cloud computing. Register now and secure your spot before the 27th of August for a 15% discount on Gold and Ultimate tickets at the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe 2023 in Amsterdam!For registration and more information, please visit https://cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/europe/ About Cyber Security & Cloud ExpoThe Cyber Security & Cloud Expo series hosts two days of top-level discussion around cyber security and cloud, and the impact they are having on industries including government, energy, financial services, healthcare, and more.These events provide an exceptional platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and showcasing the latest innovations in the industry.The Cyber Security & Cloud event is co-located with the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data Expo, and Blockchain Expo, alongside TechForge’s Digital Transformation Week and Edge Computing Expo so you can explore the convergence of these technologies in one place.For more information, visit

