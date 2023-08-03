Submit Release
ProHance Makes an Impact at CCAP Contact Islands Conference 2023 in Cebu

Prominent Workplace Analytics Platform Showcases Innovative Solutions and Expert Insights at Contact Islands 2023

CEBU, PHILIPPINES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a leading Workplace Analytics and Operations Enablement Platform, recently participated in the conference on Customer Service (CX) Experience at Contact Islands 2023.

The event was designed for participants to gain valuable insights, re-energize and strengthen ties among stakeholders, and offered a perfect platform for them to exchange views, benchmark, coach, and network to address the important issues faced by the CX industry and dive deep into the Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry.

The Contact Islands Conference, known for its exceptional lineup of speakers and exhibitors, attracts delegates from various industries, offering a conducive environment to explore new ideas and technologies. As a prominent player in the Workplace Analytics segment, ProHance made its presence felt at the event with a comprehensive showcase of its innovative workflows and dashboards. ProHance’s delegation was led by Kishore Reddy, Co-Founder & CTO, ProHance; Rajesh Sharma, Co-Founder & COO, ProHance, and Bidappa "Sachin" Machanda, Country Manager & Vice President, ProHance Philippines Office, who brought their unique perspective to the event, shedding light on the local dynamics of workforce management and how ProHance is uniquely positioned to address these demands. "We are thrilled to have been part of the Contact Islands Conference in Cebu," said Kishore Reddy, continuing, "The event offered a fantastic platform to connect with industry peers, share insights, and demonstrate the value that ProHance brings to businesses in terms of productivity optimization, remote work facilitation, and fostering a culture of excellence."

ProHance’s suite of solutions is designed to cater to the diverse needs of organizations, enabling them to streamline processes, elevate productivity, and unlock the full potential of their teams. By providing real-time insights into employee performance, ProHance equips businesses with actionable data to effectively enhance decision-making and resource allocation.

About ProHance: ProHance is a leading provider of new-age omni-channel operations management solutions. The advanced platform enables organizations to optimize back-office processes and streamline chat and email servicing. With real-time visibility and data-driven insights, ProHance empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence and sustainable success. For more information about ProHance, please visit www.prohance.net or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/prohance

