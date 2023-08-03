Summer Events at Nijigen no Mori’s “Godzilla Interception Operation” and "NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" on Awaji Island

Godzilla Splash Zipline Poster | TM & © TOHO CO., LTD. Get splashed in front of the giant Godzilla! | TM & © TOHO CO., LTD. The Water Dragon Bullet Technique | ⒸMasashi Kishimoto Scott / Shueisha · TV Tokyo · Pierrot The Second Hokage Tobirama Senju | ⒸMasashi Kishimoto Scott / Shueisha · TV Tokyo · Pierrot Ninjutsu Hand Seals | ⒸMasashi Kishimoto Scott / Shueisha · TV Tokyo · Pierrot

Get Soaked in the Sun with these Summer Events on Awaji Island, Themed Around Godzilla and Naruto!

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 【Godzilla Interception Operation】

■Enjoy a Refreshing Soak with the “Godzilla Splash” Zipline until October 1st!

At Nijigen no Mori’s “Godzilla Interception Operation” attraction, we’re bringing back last year’s super-popular summer event, special emergency mission “Godzilla Splash”. The event will run from Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, October 1.

Scientists monitoring the dormant Godzilla at Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island have detected a sudden rise in its body temperature! The NIGOD scientists must fire jets of water at the creature in order to cool it down. Participants will join this mission, sliding down the zipline into Godzilla’s mouth to carry out research from inside the creature’s body, getting caught in a blast of water on the way in! The water jets are 200% more powerful than last year! It’s time to take plunge straight into Godzilla’s jaws – bring your family and friends and made some thrilling summer memories at Nijigen no Mori!

Dates: From Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, October 1

Fee: Included in ticket fee.

・Adults (Age 12 and above, 120cm or taller, between 25-110kg weight)/3,800 yen (inc. tax)

・Children (Age 11 and below, 120cm or taller, between 25-110kg weight)/2,200 yen (inc. tax) ※Kids’ Tickets do not apply.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

【NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato】

■Summer Event “Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Technique” until September 3rd!

Get soaking wet at "NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" in this summer-only event that guarantees fun for the whole family! The Midsummer Water Technique Festival “Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Technique” will run for a limited period only from Saturday, July 22 to Sunday, September 3.

During this event, participants will gather in the designated area in front of Hokage Rock and receive a lecture from one of our jonin staff members about the hand seals needed to activate the Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet technique. When the participants successfully perform the seals and chant the technique’s name, a jet of 70 liters of water will be sprayed high into the air! Seeing this exciting ninja technique work right before your eyes is sure to make you feel like a real ninja. So, sharpen up your techniques and get ready to make a big splash at Shinobi-Zato this summer!

■Summary

Dates: From Saturday, July 22 to Sunday, September 3

Time: 15:00~16:00 (please book at reception on the day of your visit)

Fee: Free of charge (not including admission fee)

Important notes:

・There are no changing rooms within the facility.

・Water may spray outside of the designated event area.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

【About ”Godzilla Interception Operation”】

”Godzilla Interception Operation" is a unique attraction centered around a 120-meter-long Godzilla, the world’s largest, which has risen from the sea onto Awaji Island. This one-of-a-kind attraction lets you feel the true awesome power of the world-famous monster. Participants will join the National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take part in highly detailed research missions that will see them infiltrate Godzilla’s

body via zipline and eliminate dispersing Godzilla cells in a shooting game. Visitors can also purchase original NIGOD goods and enjoy dishes specially designed with the theme of “Godzilla Interception Operation”.

【About "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"】

"NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" is an attraction located in anime park Nijigen no Mori, and recreates the world of popular ninja anime "Naruto" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations", following the adventures of Naruto’s son, Boruto, and his ninja friends. The attraction fully immerses guests, offering a hands-on experience to test one’s ninja abilities, and can be enjoyed by both children and adults alike.

Video: https://youtu.be/dPpdHGUkh_0

Nijigen no Mori "NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"