Enveu and Next Step Alliance for Building Science and Culture Video Streaming Platform
Enveu and Next Step collaborate to let Thai people embark on a mind-opening journey of wildlife, science and culture with a documentary streaming platformNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enveu, the global provider of specialized OTT solutions is pleased to announce the collaboration with Next Step Company Limited as the company takes a step forward with a streaming documentary platform, named ‘Doxzilla’ that can be accessible anytime and anywhere to watch world-class documentaries by Thai consumers.
With OTT and digital media playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of the entertainment world, content owners recognize that they need to accelerate the development of digital solutions and leverage the benefit of online streaming platforms to ensure they remain ahead in the competitive vanguard. With the Doxzilla platform, Next Step’s primary aim is to educate viewers on the various topics around wildlife, nature, history, science, culture and lifestyle and help people constantly learn and entertain. Enveu, on the other hand, will make sure the platform has all the required set of features for a seamless user experience across mobile, web, Chromecast, and Airplay. Moreover, AIS Telco integration will be done to engage with more AIS customers along with an easier billing process. In future expansion, Doxzilla will provide the app ready on TV as well as connected devices by 4th quarter this year.
Speaking about the project, Shalabh Agarwal (Enveu’s Co-founder & CEO) commented:
“I am so excited for this acquisition of a new project dedicated to launching a cutting-edge streaming platform that aims to reach a wider audience and create a learning society. This venture aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional content available at their fingertips. Our team is dedicated to providing an interactive streaming experience and the discussion we had with Next Step on their vision was amazing. We can’t wait to bring this platform available to the audience soon!”
Comment from Amornphat Chomrat (Managing Director) at Next Step Company:
“In today's digital age, streaming has become a fundamental part of entertainment consumption, transforming the way people enjoy videos, series, and other forms of media. Recognizing this trend and the immense potential it holds, we have taken a bold step forward by joining forces with Enveu to launch our platform Doxzilla. Their ability to understand requests and provide an enterprise-grade solution is what made me fully trust them.
Besides making the platform accessible to Thai customers, we are also aiming for global expansion and I am sure with our association with Enveu we can deliver an immersive, and user-friendly streaming platform that caters to the diverse preferences globally.”
About Enveu:
Enveu provides end-to-end OTT technology solutions to build, launch, manage and grow a video streaming business across 12+ platforms. Their premier SaaS platform - the Experience Cloud helps Media Publishers, Content Creators & Digital businesses globally to manage their content in one central location, create intuitive OTT apps across multiple devices, engage with users on a personal level and monetise content on various models. In contrast to its competitors from the Americas & Europe, Enveu offers a unique, less-code environment with minimal CAPEX and helps Brands go LIVE within weeks!
For more information, please visit www.enveu.com
About Next Step:
Next Step Company Limited has more than 30 years of experience, currently, owns Good TV satellite DTH platform in Thailand and Thainess Linear TV channel to provide the experience from Thailand to the world.
Next Step is the expertise in documentary under the concept of creating a learning society for Thai people with the idea of ‘Know the Unknown’, Next Step has taken another step forward with subscription streaming documentaries, Video-on-demand content on the platform - Doxzilla.
