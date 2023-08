Big Bus Dream Drops His Enchanting Single “C'mon Dream”

Album art from the upcoming release, C'mon Dream

Big Bus Dream awakens musical dreams with a mesmerizing new single release, taking listeners on a journey of inspiration drawn from actual dreams.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Indie Alternative Rock artist Big Bus Dream is all geared up for the release of his highly anticipated single, "C'mon Dream," on August 17th, 2023. The release of the single will be followed by a full album release in Fall 2023. Taking inspiration from actual dreams, this musical venture will take listeners through the landscape of dreams, with music and lyrics directly inspired by actual nocturnal visions.Big Bus Dream’s latest recording journey started in late 2022; this 08-month-long effort resulted in the creation of an impressive collection of 25 unique songs. Each song is inspired by the artist’s dreams, giving fans an insight into his mysterious world of the subconscious. The unique blend of hypnotic melodies and thought-simulating lyrics promises an eclectic and otherworldly experience.Big Bus Dream is no stranger to critical acclaim, the artist has made a name for himself with his previous release. His 2022 single, “Hear Me Roar,” was much-admired and praised by critics and fans worldwide. Stereo Stickman Music labeled the song as a "pop-rock and country moment that pierces through with anthemic weight and begs for you to join in.” Similarly, his single “Giant In My Mind,” released in 2021, was loved by fans all over and declared as "Big Bus Dream's best work by a mile" by Jamsphere Music Magazine.Taking a unique approach to music delivery, Big Bus Dream continues to evolve its sound, offering listeners a fresh and mesmerizing perspective with each release. His passion for music started early, with performances at iconic venues like CBGBs and Max’s Kansas City from 1980 to 1986. After a twelve-year hiatus, he returned to the music scene, only to find a transformed music industry. Reflecting on the changes, the artist remarks, "The music business was never magical; now it’s merely a fantasy."With a rich musical history, Songwriter, Music Artist & Producer Mike Shannon’s band 4thward found success in 2000 with their self-titled release, soaring to #20 on the National CMJ Top 200 charts. This achievement led to Celebrity Cafe awarding the album the coveted "Album of the Day" accolade. Now, with "C'mon Dream," Big Bus Dream is poised to captivate listeners once again and take his musical journey to new heights.As the release date for "C'mon Dream" approaches, excitement is building among fans and industry experts alike. With Big Bus Dream's unique artistic vision and the profound inspiration of dreams, the forthcoming single and album promise to be an unforgettable addition to his discography.Visit www.bigbusdream.com today to sample the new single and sign up for discounts on the upcoming album.About Big Bus Dream:Big Bus Dream is an Indie Alternative Rock Artist renowned for his captivating and unique musical style. Drawing inspiration from dreams, his music weaves a mystical tapestry that resonates with audiences worldwide. With previous releases receiving critical acclaim, Big Bus Dream continues to push the boundaries of musical expression, captivating listeners with each new offering.For more information, visit Big Bus Dream’s website and follow Big Bus Dream on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes insights.