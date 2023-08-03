Meet David Kaye: The Voice Behind Your Favorite Characters at FanExpoBoston
This weekend! Meet David Kaye, voice behind Clank, Megatron, Optimus Prime & more at FanExpoBoston! Info https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoboston/guests/david-kaye/BOSTON, MASSSCHUSETTS, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for an unforgettable encounter with voice-acting superstar David Kaye at this year’s FanExpoBoston! Known globally for his distinctive and iconic voice roles, David Kaye will be attending FanExpoBoston, showcasing a universe of talent that has resonated with fans across generations.
Unmissable Experience Awaits You
From Arishem, The Judge in Marvel's Eternals, to the voice of Clank in Insomniac Games Ratchet & Clank games, and Ford Cruller in the Double Fine/XBox game Psychonauts 2, David's work transcends genres. Notably, he's the only actor to have voiced both Optimus Prime (Transformers: Animated) and Megatron (Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon, Cybertron) in the Transformers television series, a feat that cemented his place in the Transformers Hall of Fame.
A Multiverse of Roles
David Kaye's voice has brought life to Superman, Hawkman, and Vandal Savage in the DC universe; Iron Man, Captain America, and Professor X in the Marvel universe; Grandpa Max in the Cartoon Network's "Ben 10;" King Peppy in Dreamworks Trolls, and much more! Anime fans will recognize him as Treize Khushrenada in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing and Sesshomaru in Inuyasha. He's even the announcer for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and is the voice of many of Hollywood's biggest film trailers.
Meet and Greet Details
Don't miss this opportunity to meet David Kaye in person at FanExpoBoston! Get your autographs, photos, and engage with the man behind so many iconic characters. For more details and to secure your tickets, visit David Kaye at FanExpoBoston.
Follow David Online
Stay connected with David Kaye on his social media channels @dkayevo and explore more about his incredible career at his personal website, DavidKaye.com.
About David Kaye
Canadian-born and now a U.S. citizen, David lives in Los Angeles with his wife Maria and their two children. In addition to his illustrious career, he's an avid wine enthusiast, producer, and creator of the digital series "Hollywood & Wine."
WATCH NOW! His iconic characters are available across various platforms – see David's full bio and filmography on IMDB.
Join David at FanExpoBoston this weekend for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Voice star, David Kaye, select animation highlights.