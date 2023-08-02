Singapore-Noumea direct route celebrated its first anniversary

Aircalin, the New Caledonian airline, announced that the Singapore-Nouméa direct flight launched in July 2022, has achieved an impressively high annual load factor of almost 80% within just one year.

The end of June saw the inauguration of a 5th weekly air service, which, in combination with a significant poster campaign rolled out in July by Aircalin and New Caledonia Tourism (NCT) in the Singaporean capital and online, garnered nearly 1.8 million total impressions. Furthermore, NCT enlisted the assistance of a local agency to bolster its promotional activities targeted at travellers, retailers, and the media.

These strategies are expected to enhance the interest of Singaporeans and South-East Asian travellers in this new destination, which serves as a gateway between Europe and the French mainland.