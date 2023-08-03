Hosting Hundreds of Events, CCHR is Educating Floridians on Important Mental Health Issues
Speakers included attorneys Dennis L. Webb of Fort Meyers, Justin Drach of Theole Drach Law, Kendra Parris of Parris Law and the president of the Florida chapter of CCHR, Diane Stein.
Tampa Bay area attorney and former Assistant Public Defender of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Carmen Miller, Esq., was the featured speaker at the seminar on mental health rights.
Holding over 800 events, the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, is educating thousands of people on mental health human rights issues.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An award-winning nonprofit in the area of government relations and mental health human rights, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), has held more than 800 workshops, events and seminars for the purpose of educating Floridians on everything from their rights under the mental health law to the fact that there are hundreds of physical ailments which mimic mental health conditions. [1]
The hosting of events on the numerous aspects of mental health as a public service is a main activity of the Florida chapter of CCHR and since opening new offices in downtown Clearwater, CCHR has held hundreds of such events with attorneys, doctors and clinical pharmacists as the guest speakers.
The professionals speaking at these event provide those in attendance with information on how underlying physical ailments and misdiagnosed conditions may result in people being falsely labeled as mentally ill; Florida’s mental health law, commonly known as the Baker Act; personal stories of drug addiction after taking psychiatric drugs and more.
A regular guest speaker is attorney Carmen Miller who as a former assistant public defender has personal experience in representing Baker Act clients. Ms. Miller regularly delivers seminars on the mental health law and has hosted an Advance Mental Health Directive workshop where attendees learn more about psychiatric living wills and how they can use such a document to help protect themselves from unwanted mental health treatments including electroshock.
Dr. Jared Roscoe, another guest speaker, explains in his seminar titled, “Psychiatric Disorders & Their Underlying Physical Causes”, how psychiatric drugs affect the body, what changes these produce, and why this moves the person completely in the opposite direction of actual healing. Clinical Pharmacist Pamela Seefeld, yet another guest speaker, covers the potentially devastating side effects of drugging children and how to treat mental health with alternative and natural solutions.
The complimentary seminars, workshops and events differ each month and anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to call 727-442-8820 or visit the center at 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, Florida.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
