S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is Transforming Multi-Family Real Estate Investing, Development, and Living
Multifamily investing is the most inflation and recession-resistant investing.
We are a problem-solving and production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is breaking new ground by introducing its innovative win-win-win investment model for investors, tenants, and local communities. The company’s upcoming brand-new, Class-A multi-family apartment communities are creating a new vision for what multi-family communities and turnkey real estate investing will look like for the foreseeable future. The company is positioned to completely transform multi-family development and planning in terms of construction, sales, investing, and management with its unique approach. Odell Abdur-Raheem, the company’s Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, describes the company as a “problem-solving and production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate.”
— Odell Abdur-Raheem
Investors win with S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp’s value proposition. Typically, investors need to be accredited and have hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars for down payment and closing costs to invest in multi-family real estate. SCDC uses a proprietary capital stack that allows Investor-Purchasers to use high leverage with only $10,000 total out-of-pocket to invest, which includes all down payment and closing costs, essentially providing 100% plus financing. This investment offer allows Investor-Purchasers to reserve and 100% own 5 of the company’s unique 4-plex and 8-plex multi-family buildings - totaling around 28 individual apartment units that can be used for long-term, corporate, or Airbnb type rentals. The ability for SCDC to offer over $6 million dollars of income producing real estate assets utilizing this process delivers amazing return on investment and produces the highest cash-on-cash returns available for any investing scenario, while providing significant tax advantages and other benefits over more traditional investment models.
Tenants win with SCDC’s approach to Social Community Engineering™. S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is entering the market by producing Class-A Apartments with unparalleled amenities provided at moderately affordable prices. Tenants will benefit from luxurious, eco-friendly, professionally interior-designed, fully furnished apartments that are staged to make residents feel like they are living in million-dollar homes. With their signature models designed by the company’s Founder, residents will enjoy lush landscaping, attached garages, 10-foot ceilings, stained concrete flooring, along with shared rooftop patios per building which contain outdoor kitchens, gazebos, firepits, and more. The apartments are designed to inspire neighborly interaction and create a sense of community like single family home subdivisions. SCDC’s Garden-Style Apartment communities prioritize comfort, convenience, and well-being where each development is carefully crafted to foster a sense of belonging and promote a sustainable lifestyle for residents while creating an opulent atmosphere that every tenant is sure to love.
Local communities also win with SCDC’s multi-family community model. The mission and vision of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp will have a lasting impact that benefits the entire community far greater than that of just their investors and tenants. SCDC designs and builds using Pre-Cast Insulated Concrete Panel construction, providing buildings that are hurricane, tornado, fire, earthquake, flood, and pest resistant. This model of construction also significantly decreases the entire construction cycle time needed to complete individual buildings and entire communities, allowing the company to scale at a faster pace to meet the growing need and demand for multi-family apartment housing. SCDC’s well-thought-out community development plans should lead to improved infrastructure, access to service, enhanced public safety, more diverse job opportunities, and increased social capital. Eventually the company also intends to expand into high quality, low-income multi-family housing.
Limited investments are still available. S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp officially launched its Pre-Sale offerings in March of 2023. To date, during this Pre-Sale reservation phase, the company is setting records never seen before in the industry with over $500 million in Pre-Sale Agreements sold to Investor-Purchasers and anticipates selling out of what the company calls the “Elite 485” of Investor-Purchasers over the next 30 to 45 days exceeding 3.1 billion in Pre-Sale purchase orders. The “Elite 485” are the first 485 Investor-Purchasers of the company’s buildings for Pre-Sale, which comes with additional perks and exclusive opportunities to purchase more of the company’s future buildings than other future Investor-Purchasers. The projected investment returns for the “Elite 485” could potentially deliver these Investor-Purchasers into the top class of the world’s wealthiest individuals.
These impressive figures are a testament to the confidence and trust that Investors-Purchasers place in S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp’s vision and investment opportunity. Interested parties in becoming Investor-Purchasers are encouraged to immediately schedule a FREE 10-minute presentation/consultation at https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com. The projected Cash-On-Cash returns along with significant equity growth can make this a life-changing event that creates generational wealth for early Investor-Purchasers.
To learn more about S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp’s groundbreaking initiatives and explore the company’s unique value proposition, visit their official website at https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com. The website offers comprehensive information on the company’s differentiating factors, ongoing projects, and innovative ideas driving its success. Additionally, visitors can access links to the company’s social media channels, including LinkedIn, for further insights and engagement.
