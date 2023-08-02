STARRS Reacts to USAA‘s Expanding DEI Role
The latest example: A DEI Reading Room at the USAFA supported in part by USAA
There has been no response from this Fortune 500 financial institution, whose success has been due to the close relationship between it and generations of military families,”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 25, 2023, the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) will hold its annual meeting. While the current agenda involves the election of directors and an amendment to its Bylaws, STARR members have expressed concerns about USAA’s growing position regarding DEI or “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”
— Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Retired, STARRS President and CEO
According to Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Retired, President and CEO of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS), several USAA members (also affiliated with STARRS) sent an open letter (https://starrs.us/starrs-open-letter-to-usaa/) on June 29, 2023, expressing their concerns about USAA financially sponsoring a Diversity and Inclusion reading room at the McDermott Library at the United States Air Force Academy. “To date, there has been no response from this Fortune 500 financial institution whose success has been due to the close relationship between it and generations of military families,” said Scott.
Dr. Scott Sturman, a STARRS advisor, recently published in the Washington Examiner that USAA’s recent involvement in “corporate activism” suggests that the trust on the part of its members is misplaced.
According to Dr. Sturman's research, in 2022, USAA recorded its first loss in over 100 years.
Lieutenant General Rod Bishop, USAF, Retired, Chairman of the STARRS Board of Directors, said, "It is disappointing to have been a member of USAA for decades and receive no response when one expresses concerns about dangerous cultural developments within a member-owned company. “For a company that caters to veterans and members of America's armed forces and their families, USAA needs to take a closer look at its embrace of ideological positions,” he added.
Recent articles in The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Examiner affirmed General Bishop's observations, noting that many companies drastically reduce DEI-related staff and programs.
ABOUT STARRS:
(Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc): Established in the Spring of 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information about racism and radicalism in the military. STARRS has members across the United States, including San Antonio, Tx. www.starrs.us, or 719.482.5997.
