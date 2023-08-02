STARRS Reacts to USAA‘s Expanding DEI Role

The latest example: A DEI Reading Room at the USAFA supported in part by USAA

There has been no response from this Fortune 500 financial institution, whose success has been due to the close relationship between it and generations of military families,”
— Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Retired, STARRS President and CEO
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 25, 2023, the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) will hold its annual meeting. While the current agenda involves the election of directors and an amendment to its Bylaws, STARR members have expressed concerns about USAA’s growing position regarding DEI or “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

According to Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Retired, President and CEO of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS), several USAA members (also affiliated with STARRS) sent an open letter (https://starrs.us/starrs-open-letter-to-usaa/) on June 29, 2023, expressing their concerns about USAA financially sponsoring a Diversity and Inclusion reading room at the McDermott Library at the United States Air Force Academy. “To date, there has been no response from this Fortune 500 financial institution whose success has been due to the close relationship between it and generations of military families,” said Scott.

Dr. Scott Sturman, a STARRS advisor, recently published in the Washington Examiner that USAA’s recent involvement in “corporate activism” suggests that the trust on the part of its members is misplaced.

According to Dr. Sturman's research, in 2022, USAA recorded its first loss in over 100 years.

Lieutenant General Rod Bishop, USAF, Retired, Chairman of the STARRS Board of Directors, said, "It is disappointing to have been a member of USAA for decades and receive no response when one expresses concerns about dangerous cultural developments within a member-owned company. “For a company that caters to veterans and members of America's armed forces and their families, USAA needs to take a closer look at its embrace of ideological positions,” he added.

Recent articles in The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Examiner affirmed General Bishop's observations, noting that many companies drastically reduce DEI-related staff and programs.

Wall Street Journal
https://www.wsj.com/articles/chief-diversity-officer-cdo-business-corporations-e110a82f

Washington Examiner
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/equality-not-elitism/why-companies-are-souring-on-dei

ABOUT STARRS:
(Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc): Established in the Spring of 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information about racism and radicalism in the military. STARRS has members across the United States, including San Antonio, Tx. www.starrs.us, or 719.482.5997.

STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
+1 719-651-5943
email us here

You just read:

STARRS Reacts to USAA‘s Expanding DEI Role

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
+1 719-651-5943
Company/Organization
Perini & Associates
1150 Spruce Ridge Ln
Woodland Park, Colorado, 80863
United States
719.651.5943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
STARRS Reacts to USAA‘s Expanding DEI Role
Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference 2023 – For His Glory
STARRS Releases Position Paper on DoD Funding for Abortions
View All Stories From This Author