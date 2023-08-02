Urban Agriculture Cost-Share Grants available

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced funding for the Urban Agriculture Cost-Share Grant Program. The Department will award grants of up to $10,000 for reimbursement of expenses associated with urban agriculture and economic development. Applications are due by Sep. 15, 2023 and awarded projects must be complete or near completion and ready for inspection by April 30, 2024.

The Urban Agriculture Cost-Share Grant will fund urban agriculture projects which may include introducing a new crop or product to an area, expanding the use of an agricultural product, or adding value to agricultural products. Applicants will only be reimbursed for 75% of the total project expenses made during the grant period.

Projects that demonstrate an economic benefit and potential for sustainable revenue generation and job creation will be given priority. Examples of projects include developing small agribusinesses, implement production infrastructure, creating direct distribution venues, developing agricultural workforce or providing training and development skills for agricultural business sustainability.

Projects must reside in areas which have been designated as an urbanized area by the 2020 United States Census Bureau.

Applications must be received by Sept. 15, 2023. The anticipated award date is mid-October 2023, and projects must be inspected by April 30, 2024.

Applications, grant guidelines and requirements can be found online at https://agriculture.mo.gov/abd/financial/urban.php.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and other financial assistance, please visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.