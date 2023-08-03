Studio 180 Design and Tucker University Launch Quilts Across America Program in Support of Sleep in Heavenly Peace
TWIN FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio 180 Design (S180D) and Tucker University (TU) are proud to announce the launch of Quilts Across America (QAA), a nationwide program aimed at providing comfort and warmth to children and families in need through the power of quilting. This initiative will support the mission of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), an international organization dedicated to ensuring that "NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!"
Sleep in Heavenly Peace relies on the efforts of passionate volunteers who build and deliver high-quality beds to children and families facing challenging circumstances. Understanding the transformative impact of a cozy bed, Studio 180 Design and Tucker University have partnered to establish QAA, a program that will provide a quilt with each bed that is delivered.
Quilters from all corners of the country are invited to join this noble cause by partnering with others or sewing individually to create and donate quilts throughout the year. To celebrate and encourage participation, the month of July has been designated as Quilts Across America month. By coming together, we can make this the largest quilting event in America and complete the process of getting kids "Off the floor, Into a Bed, and Under a Quilt."
To find QAA events in your area, we encourage you to visit the websites of Studio 180 Design (www.studio180design.net) and Tucker University (www.tuckeruniversity.net). These websites will provide information on upcoming events and how you can get involved. Please continue to check these sites regularly as we update them with new and exciting information almost daily.
Studio 180 Design and Tucker University are delighted to be part of this important initiative that brings comfort and hope to children and families in need. By joining forces with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who are facing hardship, one quilt and one bed at a time.
For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace and their incredible work, please visit their website at www.shpbeds.org.
Our Why