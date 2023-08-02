Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,024 in the last 365 days.

CIMBAR RESOURCES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ALMATIS INC. ROCKY FACE, GA ALUMINA OPERATION

CHATSWORTH, GA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cimbar Resources, Inc., today announced it has completed its acquisition of the Almatis, Inc. specialty alumina manufacturing assets in Rocky Face, GA.

The Rocky Face, GA manufacturing site strengthens our alumina trihydrate portfolio and will enable Cimbar to continue its strategy of providing quality products to our customers from multiple locations. “Cimbar welcomes the employees of the Dalton (Rocky Face, GA) operation into the Cimbar family. Together, we look forward to the continuity of supply to our valued customers.” said Jerry Bertram, President and CEO of Cimbar.

ABOUT CIMBAR
Cimbar Resources, Inc. is a leader in the delivery of performance mineral solutions across multiple industries specializing in barium sulfate, calcium carbonates, alumina trihydrate (ATH) and post-consumer recycled mineral based additives. Headquartered in Chatsworth, GA, Cimbar Resources, Inc. produces industrial minerals at multiple production sites in the US, with additional production sites in Mexico, China, and Pakistan.
# # #

To learn more about Cimbar Resources, Inc., please visit www.cimbar.com

Whitney Noonan
Cimbar Resources, Inc.
+1 678-800-2223
wnoonan@cimbar.com

You just read:

CIMBAR RESOURCES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ALMATIS INC. ROCKY FACE, GA ALUMINA OPERATION

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more