CIMBAR RESOURCES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ALMATIS INC. ROCKY FACE, GA ALUMINA OPERATION
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cimbar Resources, Inc., today announced it has completed its acquisition of the Almatis, Inc. specialty alumina manufacturing assets in Rocky Face, GA.
The Rocky Face, GA manufacturing site strengthens our alumina trihydrate portfolio and will enable Cimbar to continue its strategy of providing quality products to our customers from multiple locations. “Cimbar welcomes the employees of the Dalton (Rocky Face, GA) operation into the Cimbar family. Together, we look forward to the continuity of supply to our valued customers.” said Jerry Bertram, President and CEO of Cimbar.
ABOUT CIMBAR
Cimbar Resources, Inc. is a leader in the delivery of performance mineral solutions across multiple industries specializing in barium sulfate, calcium carbonates, alumina trihydrate (ATH) and post-consumer recycled mineral based additives. Headquartered in Chatsworth, GA, Cimbar Resources, Inc. produces industrial minerals at multiple production sites in the US, with additional production sites in Mexico, China, and Pakistan.
# # #
To learn more about Cimbar Resources, Inc., please visit www.cimbar.com
Whitney Noonan
The Rocky Face, GA manufacturing site strengthens our alumina trihydrate portfolio and will enable Cimbar to continue its strategy of providing quality products to our customers from multiple locations. “Cimbar welcomes the employees of the Dalton (Rocky Face, GA) operation into the Cimbar family. Together, we look forward to the continuity of supply to our valued customers.” said Jerry Bertram, President and CEO of Cimbar.
ABOUT CIMBAR
Cimbar Resources, Inc. is a leader in the delivery of performance mineral solutions across multiple industries specializing in barium sulfate, calcium carbonates, alumina trihydrate (ATH) and post-consumer recycled mineral based additives. Headquartered in Chatsworth, GA, Cimbar Resources, Inc. produces industrial minerals at multiple production sites in the US, with additional production sites in Mexico, China, and Pakistan.
# # #
To learn more about Cimbar Resources, Inc., please visit www.cimbar.com
Whitney Noonan
Cimbar Resources, Inc.
+1 678-800-2223
wnoonan@cimbar.com