CIMBAR RESOURCES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF EXCALIBAR MINERALS LLC, BARIUM SULPHATE ASSETS

CHATSWORTH, GA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIMBAR Resources, Inc., today announced it has completed its acquisition of the Excalibar Minerals LLC, Barium Sulphate assets and customer list from Newpark Resources Inc.

The Excalibar business strengthens our mineral portfolio and will further support our goal of providing a variety of products to our customers from multiple locations, thus offering superior product security, availability, and business continuity. I am delighted to officially welcome the employees and associates of Excalibar Minerals to CIMBAR and look forward to the growth we can achieve as one company,” said Jerry Bertram, President and CEO of Cimbar.

ABOUT Newpark Resources Inc.
Newpark Resources Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

ABOUT CIMBAR
CIMBAR Resources Inc. is a leader in the delivery of performance mineral solutions across multiple industries specializing in barium sulfate, calcium carbonates, alumina trihydrate (ATH) and post-consumer recycled mineral-based fillers. Headquartered in Chatsworth, GA, CIMBAR produces industrial minerals at multiple production sites in the USA, with 3 additional production sites in Mexico, China, and Pakistan.
To learn more about CIMBAR, please visit our website at www.cimbar.com
For more information, contact:
Whitney Noonan
CIMBAR Resources, Inc.
wnoonan@cimbar.com
800-852-6868 #1016

