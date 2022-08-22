CIMBAR RESOURCES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF IMERYS CARBONATES USA, INC. SAHUARITA, AZ OPERATION
Cimbar announced today it has completed its acquisition of the calcium carbonates manufacturing assets in Sahuarita AZ from Imerys Carbonates, USA Inc.CHATSWORTH, GA, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cimbar Resources, Inc., today announced it has completed its acquisition of the Calcium Carbonates manufacturing assets in Sahuarita AZ from Imerys Carbonates, USA Inc.
The Sahuarita manufacturing site broadens our portfolio and will further support our goal of providing a variety of products to our customers from multiple locations, thus offering superior product security, availability, and business continuity. “I am delighted to officially welcome all the employees and associates of the Sahuarita operation to Cimbar and look forward to the growth we can achieve as one company,” said Jerry Bertram, President and CEO of Cimbar.
ABOUT IMERYS
The world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, with €4.4 billion revenue and 17,000 employees in 2021, Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to diversified industrial sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and its material science know-how to deliver solutions based on beneficiation of its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. These contribute essential properties to customers’ products and performance, including refractoriness, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption and repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendly products and processes.
ABOUT CIMBAR
Cimbar Resources, Inc. is a leader in the delivery of performance mineral solutions across multiple industries specializing in barium sulfate, calcium carbonates, alumina trihydrate (ATH) and post-consumer recycled mineral-based fillers. Headquartered in Chatsworth, GA. Cimbar produces industrial minerals at multiple production sites in the US, with 3 additional production sites in Mexico, China, and Pakistan.
