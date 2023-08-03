Dr. Niazy Selim Honored as Physician Leaders to Know 2023 | Beckers Healthcare
Dr. Niazy Selim, MD, Ph.D., the founder of Selim Surgery Center recognized as "Physician Leaders to Know" 2023.
It is a privilege to be recognized by Becker's Healthcare as one of the Physician Leaders to Know. I remain committed to delivering high standards of patient care and advancing the field of surgery.”LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Niazy Selim, MD, Ph.D., FACS, founder of Selim Surgery Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has been recognized and honored by Becker's Healthcare as one of the 145 "Physician Leaders to Know" for the year 2023. This prestigious accolade showcases his remarkable contributions to the field of medicine, specifically in the field of surgery, and his expertise in bariatric, gastrointestinal, minimally invasive, and robotic surgeries.
Becker's Healthcare review, a prominent industry leader in providing the latest news and information for healthcare professionals, has acknowledged Dr. Selim's exceptional skills, knowledge, and dedication to improving patient outcomes. As a board-certified general surgeon and esteemed Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Selim's accomplishments and impact on the medical community have garnered him this prestigious recognition.
Following a successful and fruitful career in academic surgery, Dr. Niazy Selim became immersed in the heritage and history of the South. In January 2015, he began a new chapter in his professional journey, opening a Private Practice in the vibrant city of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Dr. Selim has since become an integral part of the local medical landscape, positively impacting the lives of patients in the community.
With an illustrious career spanning several decades, Dr. Niazy Selim has left an indelible mark on the field of surgery. As the founder of Selim Surgery Center, he has transformed many lives by providing cutting-edge medical treatments and compassionate care. His proficiency in his specialized procedures has improved patient outcomes and significantly advanced the field of surgical medicine.
Dr. Selim's commitment to academic excellence is evident through his numerous publications and presentations on the gastrointestinal tract. His extensive research on hepatobiliary and various liver diseases has contributed to the understanding and treatment of these conditions. Moreover, Dr. Selim's expertise extends to gastrointestinal diagnostic and interventional endoscopy, with a remarkable case log of over one thousand cases, further solidifying his proficiency in this field. He is a visiting professor at the University of Tulane, and the University of Cairo, Egypt.
"It is an absolute privilege to be recognized by Becker's Healthcare as one of the 'Physician Leaders to Know'," said Dr. Niazy Selim. "I am deeply honored and humbled by this recognition, and I remain committed to delivering the highest standards of patient care and advancing the field of surgery through continuous research and innovation."
This recognition reiterates Dr. Selim’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of surgical excellence and delivering compassionate, cutting-edge care to the Lake Charles community and beyond. His dedication to academic achievement and transformative patient outcomes continues to inspire and shape the future of surgical medicine, solidifying his position as a leading Physician Leader to Know in 2023.
For more information about Dr. Niazy Selim, please visit the website (https://selimsurgerycenter.com) or to schedule an interview, please contact Selim Surgery Center at (337) 502-8706 or contact@selimsurgerycenter.com.
