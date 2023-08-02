Helijet Superweek announced in celebration of RBC GranFondo Whistler 2023 partnership
Official air transport partner confirms new prize draw details
Helijet is a proud supporter, and participant in, RBC GranFondo Whistler. Superweek is an exciting addition to our ongoing partnership”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RBC GranFondo Whistler today announced the week of August 7-13, 2023 will be designated as Helijet Superweek. Helijet is the official air transport partner of the event which holds the title of North America’s largest Gran Fondo, a mass-participation cycling challenge.
— Jay Minter, Director of Marketing
Helijet Superweek is a new promotional week where 2 Helijet round trips for 2 people will be offered as prize draws for those registered in this year’s RBC GranFondo Whistler event on September 9, 2023. The prize draws will take place on August 8th and August 10th, 2023 from a snapshot of all registered riders on these dates. As the two prizes are each for two people, the winners will be able to select a +1 to travel with them on their chosen dates.
These Helijet round trips for 2 fly between Vancouver and Victoria and Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. Flights between Vancouver and Nanaimo last 20 minutes while the journey time between Vancouver and Victoria is only 35 minutes.
“Helijet is a proud supporter, and participant in, RBC GranFondo Whistler. Superweek is an exciting addition to our ongoing partnership,” says Jay Minter, Director of Marketing at Helijet. “These Superweek prizes allow Helijet to give something back to the riders, who are the backbone of the RBC GranFondo weekend.”
“Helijet is a highly valued long-term Gold-tier partner who we are delighted to have returning for the 2023 event”, said Dom Gilbert, Partnerships Manager at RBC GranFondo Whistler. “We are excited to again see the iconic blue and white 12-seater Sikorsky S-76 Helijet helicopter become 'AirFondo' when it's decaled in the RBC GranFondo Whistler livery on September 9, and are enthused to bring the new Helijet Superweek to life in celebration of our partnership.
ABOUT RBC GRANFONDO WHISTLER
Established following the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, RBC GranFondo Whistler is an award-winning point-to-point cycling event between Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, Canada. On average, 5000 cyclists ride each year across different distance categories, both competitive and non-competitive. The event and title sponsor RBC – Royal Bank of Canada – has also contributed over $300,000 to charitable causes since inception.
The 2023 edition takes place across September 8 and 9, 2023 (rbcgranfondo.com/whistler).
To register, please visit https://on.rbcgranfondo.com/trk/registerhere
ABOUT HELIJET
Helijet International is a privately held Canadian-owned company based at the Vancouver International Airport, British Columbia, Canada, and is recognized as North America’s largest helicopter airline, carrying well over 2.4 million guests in the past 35 years. In addition to its scheduled helicopter services, Helijet is the Province of British Columbia's longest-standing and largest air service provider of dedicated medically equipped helicopters.
Helijet provides exclusive-use helicopter and fixed-wing services to world-renowned sport fishing resorts, public service and energy companies throughout the west coast of British Columbia and North America. Helijet's wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific Heliport Services, Ltd., is Canada's largest privately managed Heliport operator, overseeing the downtown Vancouver, Victoria and Nanaimo's Transport Canada-certified heliports. Helijet has been recognized by communities and aviation associations alike as a socially responsible and forward-thinking air operator that deeply engages with the communities it serves.
Helijet is committed to introducing and integrating zero-emission vertical lift technologies and related ground/building infrastructure into the communities that it serves; in conjunction with transforming its current Heliport infrastructure to meet future urban air mobility Vertiport standards.
ABOUT RBC – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.
For more information, please contact Oli Cartmell via oli@rbcgranfondo.com
For partnership opportunities, please contact Dom Gilbert via dom@rbcgranfondo.com
Dom Gilbert
RBC GranFondo
+1 604-568-8648 ext. 205
