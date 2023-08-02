LBA Group Secures Patent for Strike Master® Hybrid Lightning Protection System

Lawrence Behr, CEO and Craig Conticchio, Senior Director

LBA Group Secures Patent for the Strike Master® Hybrid Lightning Protection System, Delivering Unparalleled Lightning Strike Protection

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LBA Group, a leading technology and engineering solutions provider, is pleased to announce the official patent approval of its Strike Master® Hybrid Lightning Protection System. This achievement highlights LBA Group's commitment to innovation and excellence in safety.

The Hybrid Lightning Protection System offers customizable solutions for protecting critical assets from lightning strikes. With an intelligently designed mast assembly and strategically placed lightning dissipater(s), the system ensures unparalleled protection against lightning-related damage.

Key Features of LBA Group's Strike Master® Hybrid Lightning Protection System:

• Mast Height Advancement: The new patent enables the development of taller systems, providing enhanced protection for larger assets.

• Mast Assembly: The system's mast assembly is engineered with precision, comprising multiple upper mast sections and lower mast sections. The lower portion provides structural support to the upper portion, ensuring reliable performance.

• Lightning Dissipater(s): Strategically positioned lightning dissipaters at the top portion of the uppermost mast section effectively disperses lightning energy, safeguarding valuable assets.

LBA Group's Strike Master® Hybrid Lightning Protection System is a testament to the company's expertise and dedication to advancing safety standards for its clients. With the official patent approval, LBA Group reinforces its position as a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions.

"Our Strike Master® Hybrid Lightning Protection System reflects LBA Group's unwavering commitment to providing our clients with the best-in-class solutions for portable lightning protection," stated Lawrence Behr, CEO of LBA Group.

"We take pride in delivering customizable solutions that ensure the safety and integrity of critical assets."

About LBA Group:

With over 60 years of experience, LBA Group is a globally recognized technology and engineering solutions provider. Our team of skilled experts offers innovative solutions in RF Safety, Lightning Protection, Antenna Systems, and Engineering Solutions to clients across various industries worldwide.

LBA Group is a diverse organization, encompassing a range of subsidiaries that cater to various needs within the RF industry:

• LBA Technology, Inc.: A prominent provider and integrator of lightning protection, RF shielding, antenna systems, and test equipment for global broadcast, industrial, and government users.

• Lawrence Behr Associates, Inc.: A professional technical consultancy offering expert guidance and solutions in RF.

• LBA University, Inc.: An online platform providing comprehensive professional training in key areas of expertise, including RF safety.

• LBA OneSource, Inc.: Our e-commerce website, offering a convenient platform for accessing our extensive range of products and services.

At LBA Group, we are committed to delivering excellence through cutting-edge solutions, industry-leading expertise, and a dedication to meeting the unique requirements of our clients. We pride ourselves on our ability to address challenges, driving innovation, and setting new standards in the fields we serve.