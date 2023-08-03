Cycle Labs & ModernLogic Partner to Deliver Expanded Solutions for Blue Yonder WMS and Dispatcher Customers in UK & EMEA

We look forward to this exciting journey with ModernLogic, amplifying the great work they are already doing to support Blue Yonder Dispatcher customers across Europe.” — Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-Founder

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space, and ModernLogic, a leading Blue Yonder partner specializing in Blue Yonder WMS implementations and supply chain logistics software, are excited to announce their partnership. This collaboration aims to provide expanded solutions for Blue Yonder WMS and Dispatcher customers in the United Kingdom (UK) and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

As its newest partner, ModernLogic will resell, integrate, implement, maintain, and support Cycle Labs’ test automation platform, Cycle®.

“We look forward to this exciting journey with ModernLogic, amplifying the great work they are already doing to support Blue Yonder Dispatcher customers across Europe,” said Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-founder. “Creating exceptional customer experiences is core to our shared vision and we look forward to delivering unparalleled growth and success for our joint customers’ supply chain operations.”

By combining Cycle Labs' cutting-edge behavior-focused continuous testing platform with ModernLogic's extensive expertise in software solutions, the partnership will enable customers to streamline their testing processes, optimize performance, and enhance overall software quality. Through early detection and proactive testing strategies, customers will experience improved operational efficiency and a resilient supply chain system.

“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Cycle Labs,” said Jon Hewitt, Managing Partner at ModernLogic. “Our joint commitment to excellence and innovation will empower customers in the UK and across EMEA to achieve unmatched software performance and elevate their warehouse management operations to new heights.”

The collaboration will also offer comprehensive testing solutions tailored to the unique requirements of Blue Yonder Dispatcher users. Customers can expect increased testing efficiency, shorter release cycles, and unparalleled support, backed by the expertise of both Cycle Labs and ModernLogic.



About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

About ModernLogic

ModernLogic is a leading Blue Yonder partner in the UK and EMEA. Founded in 2018 by a team of former Blue Yonder professionals, we focus on Blue Yonder WMS implementations and supply chain logistics software, including licensing, consulting, support, and integration. ModernLogic understands how to deliver timely, low risk projects with effective seamless transitions. For more information, please visit modernlogic.com.