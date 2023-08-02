SAMHSA Invites Comments on Draft Harm Reduction Framework by Aug. 14

Note: The National HIV/AIDS Strategy calls for integrated programs to address the syndemic of HIV, STIs, viral hepatitis, and substance use and mental health disorders. This includes facilitating the linkage of HIV services to substance use disorder treatment, syringe services programs, and other evidence-based harm reduction programs.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recently published its draft Harm Reduction Framework and invites public comments no later than August 14, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The SAMHSA Harm Reduction Framework is the first document to comprehensively outline harm reduction and its role within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The Framework will inform SAMHSA’s harm reduction activities moving forward, as well as related policies, programs, and practices. The Framework:

Provides a roadmap of best practices, principles, and pillars that anyone can apply to their work.

Serves as a list of best practices and services, with descriptions and citations of evidence.

Gives a brief background on harm reduction in the U.S. and describes Community-Based Harm Reduction Programs (CHRP) and their mission-critical role in connecting with our communities’ most vulnerable individuals.

Read the draft Framework.(PDF, 588KB)

Framework Development

The Biden-Harris Administration has identified harm reduction as a federal drug policy priority, and it is one of the four strategic priorities of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Overdose Prevention Strategy.

SAMHSA convened the first-ever federal Harm Reduction Summit, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), in December 2021. The Summit brought together over 100 experts representing prevention, treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and (most importantly) those with lived and living experience with substance use—to help inform SAMHSA’s policies, programs, and practices.

The Framework was developed and written in partnership with a Steering Committee of harm reduction leaders from around the country. This group represents a broad array of backgrounds and experiences, with most having lived or living experience of drug use. The Steering Committee synthesized findings from the Harm Reduction Summit. The Framework is adapted from the Committee's final report.

Provide Comments on the Framework

Submit your comments on the Harm Reduction Framework via this webform no later than August 14, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Read more about submitting comments.