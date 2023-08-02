New EHE Fact Sheet Highlights Initiative Accomplishments

HIV.gov has updated its Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) initiative content to feature a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) fact sheet (PDF, 297KB) highlighting some key EHE accomplishments. The EHE initiative has scaled up four science-based strategies focusing on ending the epidemic: diagnose, treat, prevent, and respond, and expanded to include syndemic and holistic approaches to mitigate health inequities in communities disproportionately impacted by HIV in the U.S. For each of its strategic pillars, there have been significant strides toward ending the HIV epidemic.

Accomplishments highlighted in the fact sheet include the following:

CDC recipients used EHE funding to conduct almost 250,000 HIV tests , identifying more than 3,000 people with HIV in 2021. In 2021, CDC also distributed 100,000 free HIV self-test kits to populations disproportionately affected by HIV.

, identifying in 2021. In 2021, CDC also distributed to populations disproportionately affected by HIV. Using EHE funding, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Bureau of Primary Health Care (BPHC) Health Centers provided PrEP management services to more than 52,000 patients in 2021.

in 2021. In 2021, 108 syringe services programs (SSPs) were operating using CDC EHE funds in mobile/outreach and fixed locations.

(SSPs) were operating using CDC EHE funds in mobile/outreach and fixed locations. In 2020, HRSA HIV/AIDS Bureau (HAB) EHE recipients served 19,421 new and re-engaged in care clients.

“Despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and mpox that significantly impacted our nation’s healthcare delivery system, federal partners have worked tirelessly and innovatively to advance the goals of this initiative and strived to maintain momentum toward achieving them,” said CAPT John Oguntomilade, BDS, MPH, PhD, EHE Lead Coordinator within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP).

“Now is the time to build on these gains, intensify our efforts, expand our outreach, and accelerate our progress toward ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S.,” he continued. “Federal partners are committed to leading this initiative and dedicated to their duty and privilege to serve the American people and end the HIV epidemic.”

Learn more about the EHE initiative on HIV.gov.