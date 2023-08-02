Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,565 in the last 365 days.

New EHE Fact Sheet Highlights Initiative Accomplishments

Content From: HIV.govPublished: August 02, 20232 min read

Topics

EHE_CDC_Accomplishments

HIV.gov has updated its Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) initiative content to feature a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) fact sheet (PDF, 297KB) highlighting some key EHE accomplishments. The EHE initiative has scaled up four science-based strategies focusing on ending the epidemic: diagnose, treat, prevent, and respond, and expanded to include syndemic and holistic approaches to mitigate health inequities in communities disproportionately impacted by HIV in the U.S. For each of its strategic pillars, there have been significant strides toward ending the HIV epidemic.

Accomplishments highlighted in the fact sheet include the following:

  • CDC recipients used EHE funding to conduct almost 250,000 HIV tests, identifying more than 3,000 people with HIV in 2021. In 2021, CDC also distributed 100,000 free HIV self-test kits to populations disproportionately affected by HIV.
  • Using EHE funding, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Bureau of Primary Health Care (BPHC) Health Centers provided PrEP management services to more than 52,000 patients in 2021.
  • In 2021, 108 syringe services programs (SSPs) were operating using CDC EHE funds in mobile/outreach and fixed locations.
  • In 2020, HRSA HIV/AIDS Bureau (HAB) EHE recipients served 19,421 new and re-engaged in care clients.

“Despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and mpox that significantly impacted our nation’s healthcare delivery system, federal partners have worked tirelessly and innovatively to advance the goals of this initiative and strived to maintain momentum toward achieving them,” said CAPT John Oguntomilade, BDS, MPH, PhD, EHE Lead Coordinator within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP).

“Now is the time to build on these gains, intensify our efforts, expand our outreach, and accelerate our progress toward ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S.,” he continued. “Federal partners are committed to leading this initiative and dedicated to their duty and privilege to serve the American people and end the HIV epidemic.”

Learn more about the EHE initiative on HIV.gov.

You just read:

New EHE Fact Sheet Highlights Initiative Accomplishments

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more