LenderDock Inc. Delivers Enhanced API Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock is pleased to announce the availability of its Simple Verifi™ API service which enables mortgage banks, loan originators and other financial third parties to efficiently and cost effectively verify basic P&C insurance policy-related details both in bulk and in real-time. Lienholders and mortgagees can now leverage the Simple Verifi™ API in order to eliminate the thousands of outbound phone calls, emails and paper mail that are generally required to validate the data on an unlimited number of home, auto and commercial insurance policies.
LenderDock has also developed an enhanced version of the API service called HOI Connex™ which expands on the available verifiable information that is needed. This enables any bank or financial institution the ability to validate a broadened and compliant data set within the policy through an on-demand generation of standard evidence of insurance certificates.
“These new web-services will have an increased and dramatic impact on both the banking and P&C insurance provider communities by supporting an all-digital commitment most have to prioritizing lienholder communication, processes and workflows,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.
About LenderDock
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder management services. The SaaS platform offers banks, lenders and all financial third parties the ability to electronically verify, manage and update policy-related data in real-time.
Contact LenderDock
Carrie Cardall
