Manufacturing Software Developer Fuuz® by MFGx Expands in Metro Detroit
New facility includes office, lab and collaboration space in Rochester Hills, MI
We are proud to be part of the many technological innovations that are reshaping the dynamic manufacturing industry.”ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturing software integration and developer Fuuz® by MFGx is expanding its operations in the Metro Detroit automation innovation corridor, thanks to growing demand for its Fuuz Platform and its suite of pre-built apps such as Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS).
— Craig Scott, founder and CEO of Fuuz
The new facility is located at 715 E. South Boulevard in Rochester Hills and includes offices as well as laboratory and collaboration space. The headquarters is well-situated for the company’s manufacturing clients and provides ample space for Fuuz’s growing software development team. The company was previously located in Auburn Hills, Michigan. A video is available showing the exterior of the new facility.
“Even though we serve clients all over the world in many different industries, our roots are in the manufacturing sector,” said Craig Scott, founder and CEO of Fuuz. “We are proud to be part of the many technological innovations that are reshaping the dynamic manufacturing industry.”
Fuuz is revolutionizing the way manufacturers manage, track and automate plant floor processes from material receiving to shipping. It helps companies of all sizes connect the software and hardware they already have with the databases, machines and established processes they need to grow their businesses — without the expense of new enterprise software. For example, the next-generation Fuuz MES application provides full visibility into every corner of the plant floor so production planners can monitor, track, document
and control manufacturing processes from the time a raw material enters the facility until it leaves as a finished product. Fuuz offers a suite of connectors to popular third-party commercial applications such as Salesforce, Workday, ADP and Dropbox, as well as machine/PLC integration.
In the past 18 months, Fuuz has implemented a number of partnerships that allow the company to expand its capabilities, enter new markets and increase its global reach. For example, Fuuz achieved ‘Built for NetSuite’ status in 2022 for its no-code, low-code and pro-code software as a service (SaaS) cloud solution. In addition, Fuuz has recently announced partnerships with Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions; Myers-Holum, which was awarded the NetSuite Alliance Partner of the Year for North America in 2021 and 2022; and global systems integrator Logical Systems Inc., among others.
“Our goal is to make life easier and more productive on the plant floor,” said Scott. "Fuuz extends the capacity to streamline operations, automate processes and increase visibility into critical information so companies have time to resolve issues and continuously improve operations.”
For more information, visit fuuz.com.
About Fuuz
Fuuz® powered by MFGx is a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) with supportive processes that help companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes and accelerate their digital transformation — without the expense of new enterprise software. Fuuz MES can be extended with Warehouse Management, Transportation Management and other pre-built industrial SaaS apps, as well as platform tools for rapid application development and integrations for all major ERPs, homegrown apps, payroll and other software solutions manufacturers use every day. MFGx is a Michigan-based software integration company with more than 20 years of hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. For more information, visit fuuz.com
Kathy Suchowiecki
Markit Strategies
+1 586-354-7888
email us here