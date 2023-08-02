Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center is Hiring

August 2, 2023

Announcement

The Bhutan Foundation would like to announce the following vacancies for the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center Project, to be based in Bumthang, for immediate recruitment.

Collections & Acquisitions Management Officer Researcher Security Guard – 2 (two)

If you have the required qualification, experience and skills, you can send your CV with a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by Aug 16, 2023 before 5 PM Bhutan Time.

Detailed job descriptions are available below.

For further information, call 322 751 / 335 613 or email jobs@bhutanfound.org.

Collections Management & Acquisitions Officer

This is a TOR outlining the responsibilities and tasks assigned to Collections Management &

Acquisitions Officer, hired for the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center

(WPMCC) on contract to manage the collections, acquisitions, preservation and conservation,

research, and gallery set-up for exhibition.

He/She must work as team with the project staff and external consultants in carrying out the

following responsibilities.

Job Location: Wangduechhoeling Palace, Bumthang.

Term: 12 months, with possibilities of extension or regularization

Salary: Negotiable based on qualification and job experience

Major Duties and Responsibilities:

Inventory and Collections Management

Inventorying every item in the collection – measuring, evaluating, describing, and

photographing collection contents and recording their location within the museum

and assist in setting up or establishing a database system to manage the collections.

Develop and maintain proper catalogue of all artifacts/pieces in the collection – label

each item with its accession number as part of the documentation process.

Manage collections storage spaces and oversees the professional and secure storage

and safe handling of objects in the collections. Ensures that the artifacts are safely

stored in accordance with best preservation practices, undertake day to day

monitoring of environment and perform housekeeping duties for safe storage of the

collection.

Developing and implementing emergency plans to protect the collection in the event

of natural disasters, accidents, or other emergencies. Manages registration processes for artifact acquisitions, including receipt,

accessioning, condition reporting, and cataloging of collections objects.

Manages incoming and outgoing object loans, donations, deaccessioning etc

including managing loan agreements, preparing incoming and outgoing condition

reports, tracking physical custody.

Acquisitions

Shoulder the responsibility of acquiring new objects by researching/authenticating and validating the authenticity and relevance to the gallery or to expand the collection. Works closely with curators, facilities staff, and outside personnel in coordinating, scheduling, and packing objects, monitoring for safe and responsible movement. Research and prepare valuation of objects for acquisition and present it to the acquisitions committee. Assist the curatorial team in preparing briefs and finding skilled craftsmen/artisans to commission reproduction or creation of replicas to add to the exhibition. Arranging packing, shipping, storage and insurance, customs, etc. as required and keeps related records.

Conservation

Identifies conservation needs within the collections the objects in the storage or on display for appropriate conservation work. Performs preventative conservation work as appropriate to ensure the long-term integrity and stability of the objects in the collection. Coordinate with external expert conservators and manages contract conservators to carryout conservation work and to trains staff on collections care, handling, and preventative conservation as needed.

Research & Documentation

Should be detail oriented and accurately archive materias with up-to-date record keeping, and documentation maintenance. Research and document information on artworks, artifacts, historical objects, documents, photographs, and other items Creating and maintaining detailed records of each item in the collection, including acquisition information, provenance, condition reports, and any conservation or restoration work performed Conduct or support research related to the museum’s collection and publishing scholarly work, articles, or catalogs based on the findings.

Exhibition and Gallery Set-up

Assist the curatorial team and work collaboratively with other staff in exhibit preparation, providing object research, and provides input to staff regarding collection elements for exhibits, programs and other museum needs. Assist the curatorial and exhibition team to plann, develop, and support installation of display units and the mounting of the artifacts/objects for exhibitions. Support the curatorial team on label writing and content validation for accuracy of information, translation of contents to dzongkhag in the gallery labels, digital contents and on signages.

Minimum Qualifications:

Minimum qualification required: Bachelor’s Degree in History, Arts and Cultural Studies or experience in related field. 5-10 years’ experience working in the related field.

Skills Required:

Fluency in English and Dzongkha (written and spoken). Ability to use Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.) proficiently. Familiar with IT and database management system. Digitization and handling of equipment and software systems Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills, such as meeting coordination, event planning, and publication scheduling. Ability to work independently while maintaining effective working relationships with co-workers, supervisors, donors, media contacts, and the public.

Submission Deadline:

If you have the required qualification, experience and skills, apply for the post with your CV and a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by Aug 16, 2023 before 5 PM Bhutan Time.

If you need more information, please call 322 751 / 335 613 during office hours.

This is a TOR outlining the responsibilities and tasks assigned to Researcher/Archivist,

hired for the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center (WPMCC) to carry

out the dual role of a researcher and an archivist.



He/She must work as team with the project staff and external consultants in carrying

out the following responsibilities.



Job Location: Wangduechhoeling Palace, Bumthang.

Term: 12 months, with possibilities of extension or regularization

Salary: Negotiable based on qualification and job experience

Major Duties and Responsibilities:

Research & Research Support

On specific topics related to the museum collections or broadly on any historical

and cultural aspect to further the mission of the Museum. Assist the curatorial

team and other staff by providing any research related to the museum collection

or on a specific exhibition or program.

Cataloguing and Access

Responsible for setting up an archival system wherein museum collection which

includes documents, photographs, video or audio and historical records are

catalogued and preserved in an organized manner for ease of access and

reference by Museum staff and public.

Repository

Research and archive to build to a rich repository of materials on the museum

collection including digitization of archives.

Acquisition and Collections Development

Assist the acquisitions and collections development by providing research and

historical records. In addition to the research records of the collection and

contents of the WPMCC, research on any new acquisitions or new finding on the

contents.

Contribution to exhibition and interpretation

Collaborate with curators and exhibition staff to provide accurate and reliable

expert knowledge and information for exhibitions and contents.

Education and Academic network

Network and carryout outreach research and academic work in collaboration

with relevant institutions and scholars. Participate and contribute to academic

workshops, symposiums and programs.

Preserving Institutional memory

Document any records, past exhibitions, programs or historical accounts thereby

serving as an institutional memory of WPMCC.

Publications

Lead the publications of any form both print and digital such as research

findings, historical or scholarly articles, newsletter, catalogues etc to further the

missions and functions of the WPMCC by sharing and dissemination.

Editorial & Content Validation

Support the curatorial and exhibition team on content editing and validation.

Grant Writing

As a researcher should be able to write research proposal to secure grants.

Qualification

He/She must have a minimum of bachelor’s degree with research in History and

Cultural Studies or Anthropology or Archeology.

Experience & Skills

Extensive research experience in the related field and subject. Any track record of contribution to research project or publications.

Communication & Writing skills -Proficiency in both English and Dzongkha is preferable and multilingual will be added advantage.

Knowledge and Archival Experience – Knowledge on archival system or experience

Proficient in digitization, handling of equipment and software systems

IT & database Management – Familiar with IT and database management system

Knowledge and awareness on research ethical compliance and other laws

Submission Deadline:

If you have the required qualification, experience and skills, apply for the post with your CV and a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by Aug 16, 2023 before 5 PM Bhutan Time.

If you need more information, please call 322 751 / 335 613 during office hours.

This is a TOR outlining the responsibilities assigned to Security Guard, hired for the

Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center (WPMCC) on contract to secure and

guard the WPMCC and its premises.

He/she reports to the Project Manager of the WPMCC.

Job Location: Wangduechhoeling Palace, Bumthang.

Term: 12 months, with possibilities of extension or regularization

Major Duties and Responsibilities:

Key Responsibilities:

Guarding WPMCC property from theft, damage, fire and other hazards.

Monitoring surveillance equipment.

Conducting security checks and conducting security screening of individuals entering or leaving the premises.

Reporting security incidents to the appropriate authorities.

Responding to alarms and other emergency situations.

Maintaining a safe and secure environment for employees and clients.

Ensure the property and its contents are secured by physically checking at the end of the day, the property and premises are locked, and electrical appliances are safely

shutdown/secured.

Minimum Qualifications:

A high school diploma or equivalent education.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to write reports and record information accurately.

Experience in a similar position.

Physical fitness and emotional stability.

A security license or certification (depending on local regulations).

Code of Ethics:

Treating all individuals with respect and dignity.

Maintaining confidentiality and discretion.

Not exceeding the scope of the security guard’s position.

Avoiding conflicts of interest.

Not accepting bribes or engaging in similar activities.

Submission Deadline:

If you have the required qualification, experience and skills, apply for the post with your CV and a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by Aug 16, 2023 before 5 PM Bhutan Time.

If you need more information, please call 322 751 / 335 613 during office hours.